Scotland begin their first major tournament in 23 years when they face the Czech Republic on Monday

Don't be alarmed by strange sights such as a preponderance of grown men and women sporting Saltire facepaint in the next few weeks.

The unusual but unmissable atmosphere enveloping the country is one of unbridled enthusiasm and a hint of optimism. And it's all down to Scotland's men's football team being back in a major tournament for the first time in decades.

It's reason enough for the whole country to rejoice - even those of you with no knowledge of football.

To help you enjoy the occasion - let's be honest, there will be no escaping it - here is BBC Scotland's guide to Euro 2020 for the non-believers.

What is happening & why the fuss?

The European Championship is normally staged every four years. Euro 2020 - as the name suggests - was supposed to take place last summer but has been delayed a year because of Covid-19.

It terms of importance, the tournament is huge for national teams across Europe, secondary only to the World Cup, and runs from 11 June to 11 July this summer.

The Euros (you can impress people by using this lingo) is usually held in one or two countries, but this time it is co-hosted by 11 cities - including Glasgow - to mark the competition's 60th anniversary.

Portugal are the defending champions, while Scotland qualified after a monumental win over Serbia in November that reduced fans to floods of tears.

Scotland's involvement is their first at a major tournament - Euros or World Cup - since 1998. Hence why the nation is in a frenzy of excitement.

How does it work?

Scotland are in Group D alongside Croatia, Czech Republic and England. Now, you need no knowledge of football to be aware that Scotland love beating England. At anything.

The four teams play each other once, with the top two - or possibly three - going through to the knockout phase. Scotland have never made it past the group stage before, so that's something to aim for.

Two of Scotland's games are at Hampden - against the Czechs on Monday and Croatia eight days later - with a trip to Wembley on Friday to face England.

Should you find yourself swept up in the euphoria and actually want to watch a game, you'll have to make do with a pub or your living room.

Covid restrictions mean limited crowds in stadia - 12,000 fans will be at each of Scotland's Hampden matches - so tickets were scarce and snapped up quickly.

Even the fan zone that has been built at Glasgow Green sold out within minutes as up to 6,000 people per day prepare to savour the action.

Scotland squad - anyone I might know?

The head coach who finally got Scotland back to the big time is Steve Clarke, a stoic 57-year-old former full-back who never knowingly gets over-excited and does a mean line in deadpan humour and arched eyebrow. Supporters may need scraped off the ceiling, but Clarke will keep his players' feet firmly on the ground.

His squad has a smattering of genuine superstars. Scotland captain Andy Robertson is a Champions League and English title winner with Liverpool, while the likes of Kieran Tierney - formerly of Celtic - and John McGinn are also making it big in the top flight down south.

Can teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour further enhance his reputation at Euro 2020?

Then there's the young bucks who have the potential to light up the tournament. Billy Gilmour of Chelsea is only 19, and has played just 40 minutes for Scotland, but has fans craving for him to be thrown in at the deep end during the Euros.

Rangers' Nathan Patterson and Celtic's David Turnbull also both made their international debuts during last week's warm-up games and have the talent to make Europe sit up and take notice.

Anything else?

It would be remiss not to mention Scotland's twisted past of glorious failure.

If there's a way of performing admirably but falling just short, the men's national team tend to find it.

That's why qualification for Euro 2020 was such an unexpected delight, especially as it required Scotland to win not one but two penalty shootouts.

Having made history once and bucked the trend, Clarke and his players could do so again by keeping the party going into the last 16.

So try to enjoy the ride and, should it all end in tears of joy or despair, at least it will explain the folk with the smudged facepaint.