Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The two sides played out a goalless draw at Tallaght Stadium in their last meeting in 2017

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says the upcoming double-header with Iceland will be good preparation for September's World Cup qualifiers.

The first friendly takes place in Reykjavik on Friday at 18:00 BST with the second outing on Tuesday.

Iceland qualified for the Euro 2022 finals next summer however the Republic of Ireland missed out.

"Playing against a team like Iceland allows us to further develop our game," said Pauw.

The Republic begin their bid to reach the 2023 World Cup away to Slovakia in September and will also face top seeds Sweden and Finland. Pauw believes the friendlies with Iceland are a perfect fit for the Group A campaign.

"Iceland are a fantastic opponent, because they are playing in the same kind of style of Sweden and Finland, who are the top two seeded teams in our World Cup qualifying group, so these friendly games will help us to prepare for those qualifiers later in the year," she said.

"Both defensively and from an attacking perspective, we have been making positive strides in our overall development and these games are perfect for testing us in the right kind of environment.

"Similar to the games against Denmark and Belgium in April, we chose to go with a strong opponent so that we can challenge ourselves because this will be the last window before we begin the World Cup qualifiers in September."

Glasgow City striker Aoife Colvill has received her FIFA international clearance last Tuesday, having switched associations from Australia, and could make her Republic debut at Laugardalsvollur, Iceland's national stadium.

Pauw has a clean bill of health to choose from, including captain Katie McCabe, who was selected in the Women's Super League's Team of the Season after a superb campaign with Arsenal.

Iceland are currently 17th in the Fifa world rankings, which is 17 places above Pauw's team. The sides last met in 2017 in a goalless draw at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.