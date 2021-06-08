Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tony Kane and Jim Ervin won the League Cup with Ballymena in David Jeffrey's first full season in charge

Long-serving Ballymena United duo Jim Ervin and Tony Kane have left the Irish Premiership side following the expiry of their contracts.

James Knowles and Ryan Harpur have also departed the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere in the league, Glentoran have announced a contract extension for defender Luke McCullough until 2024.

Larne have confirmed the signing of former Linfield goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson following his departure from Queen of the South.

The 23-year-old began his professional career at Motherwell in 2017, where he was given his debut by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson.

During his three year stint at Fir Park, Ferguson enjoyed a season-long loan spell at Linfield in the 2019-20 campaign and helped the Blues win the Irish Premiership title.

Championship club Newry City have signed former Northern Ireland defender Ryan McGivern from Linfield on a two-year deal.

'We wish them well'

The versatile set-piece specialist Kane, who can operate in defence or midfield, made more than 350 appearance for Ballymena United after joining the club in 2011.

Ervin, 36, moved to the Showgrounds three years later when he ended a 10-year stay with Linfield. Both players were involved in Ballymena's County Antrim Shield and League Cup- winning runs in 2016 and 2017.

Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey thanked all four departing players for their service with the club.

"I would like to commend the players on their appreciation and thanks to ourselves and everyone associated with the club for their time here," he told the club's website.

"Each of these players will be made very welcome on any occasion that they return to Ballymena. We wish them all the very best, and God's richest blessings for the next chapter of their careers."