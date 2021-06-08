West Brom: David Wagner the new frontrunner for manager's job

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

David Wagner
David Wagner left Huddersfield Town in January 2019

David Wagner has emerged as the new frontrunner to succeed Sam Allardyce as West Brom manager.

The former Huddersfield boss has been out of work since he was sacked by Schalke in September 2020.

Wagner, 49, took Huddersfield into the Premier League through the 2017 play-offs, which will appeal to the Baggies following their relegation in May.

Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had appeared certain to land the role after speaking to the club's hierarchy.

However, although Wilder has plenty of support at the Hawthorns, there is a suggestion that Chinese owner Guochuan Lai personally intervened to voice his opposition to the Yorkshireman.

Former West Brom player Michael Appleton also has his admirers at the club, which concluded its interview process at the weekend.

Allardyce left West Brom at the end of the 2020-21 season following the club's drop to the Championship - the first Premier League relegation of his career.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Front Forks, today at 22:44

    Cheap signing. Manager with a poor track record apart from one promotion.

    WBA fans must be fuming.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 22:38

    Albion fans won't tolerate anything but attacking football.... they insist on it or they stay away !
    Much as i respect Wagner i just don't think he will give the fans the style of football they want.
    The Baggies Board might just be ignoring the gem that is right under their noses.
    Dean Smith at Villa is a class manager.. so surely John Terry has had the best education possible as his Assistant !!!

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:30

    Thought job might have held open for southgate

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:27

    Well we already have two of wba players in Charlie Austin and Sam Field. At least you still have Darnell & Matty but this division is a real slog.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 22:26

    He'll get a well deserved welcome when WBA visit Huddersfield. He achieved a miracle with limited resources getting them into the PL and getting a 2nd season. He could do the same at WBA and I for one hope he does.

  • Comment posted by TCGM83, today at 22:25

    Did well at Huddersfield to get them promoted but was shocking at Schalke where he was sacked after an 18 game winless run in the league. Seems out of his depth when things go wrong and needs to impress in his next job to restore some reputation. I'm not convinced.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:45

      Mark replied:
      It's like the Magic Roundabout. If you fall off after a sudden and very public sacking, you can climb back on 6-9 months later as if nothing happened.

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 22:16

    He achieved the impossible and allowed me to see something I thought I'd never see, my beloved Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. A combination of appalling transfers and equally appalling referreeing (Michael Oliver, some friendly advice: never ever ever show your face in Huddersfield again if you know what's good for you) resulted in our relegation.

    • Reply posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 22:47

      Petty Evening Moderators replied:
      I've been saying for 2 years that Michael Oliver is THE worst referee in football.... and i wouldn't be happy if he was refereeing my son's Primary school matches.
      And as a Darlington supporter it's not as though his inept decisions are affecting us in the National League North !!!

  • Comment posted by benkolya, today at 22:06

    Not a bad choice, think he's underrated. But it does seem evident the owners were looking for a cheaper option than Wilder and the like, and as a neutral here I fear for WBA if that's going to be their philosophy going forward

  • Comment posted by Winston, today at 22:06

    I’m a Huddersfield fan, allowed me to see the dream I thought I never would, however his teams concede more than they score, I don’t think he will achieve anything with West Brom.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 22:06

    Managed to keep Huddersfield up for a season despite being heavy favourites to go straight back down + having strikers who couldn't hit a barn door.

    Plays decent football too, Huddersfield quite a few times in the PL had more of the ball than the opposition which you'll probably never see from another club that finishes bottom, just a shame the 2nd point above meant it often counted for nothing.

    • Reply posted by woody, today at 22:24

      woody replied:
      We had Tony Mowbray in 2009 who did the same played lovely football but couldnt defend.

  • Comment posted by amjam0609, today at 21:59

    Overachieved with limited resources @ Huddersfield imho, decent choice

