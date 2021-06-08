Sophie Ingle is the only Welsh player in the Team GB squad for Tokyo

Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock says she is "bitterly disappointed" not to have been selected for the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Scotland pair Caroline Weir and Kim Little and Wales captain Sophie Ingle are the only non-English players who were picked in the 18-person squad.

Fishlock feels the squad should have greater representation from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"I was realistic with what Team GB was going to look like," Fishlock said.

Wales' most capped player, Fishlock, has enjoyed a stellar career and her admission from the Team GB was arguably a surprise, as it was the last time the team competed, in 2012.

However, the OL Reign attacker says she suspected she would be left out with the squad largely comprising England players, with 11 of the 15 England players selected by Hege Riise coming from Manchester City.

"I wasn't surprised for myself, I know how this stuff works," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"Obviously I am bitterly disappointed for myself, but not just for myself as I think there were other girls in this squad that could have gone, I really do believe that.

"I think there should have been more Celts named within the squad, but this is Team GB, it is run the way it is and that is just fine."

Great Britain, who went out in the quarter-finals in their last Olympics appearance at London 2012, start their Tokyo campaign against Chile on Wednesday, 21 July, before further Group E games against hosts Japan and 2016 bronze medallists Canada.

Great Britain qualified for the Tokyo Games by virtue of England's semi-final appearance at the 2019 World Cup, and with the Lionesses the highest ranked of the Home Nations, the Football Association is overseeing GB's team in Tokyo.

'Sophie deserves to play on the biggest stage'

Wales fans fly a no Team GB flag during a friendly with Spain in 2018

The notion that the team is just England under a different umbrella has made the topic of Team GB contentious outside of England.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have made clear in the past that while there is "no prohibition" to Team GB, the FAW stance is that it is against the concept of a British side.

That puts the three non-England players, including Wales skipper Ingle, in an awkward position with their own fanbases, but Fishlock says every Welsh football fan should support Ingle, one of only four people to play for Wales over 100 times.

"First and foremost, everyone here is so happy for Sophie, we are so proud of her and can't wait to watch her play for Team GB," Fishlock said.

"It is going to be nice for us to be able to cheer on somebody seeing as last time (in 2012) Wales didn't have anyone in the squad.

"So it is nice that our nation is going to be on the biggest stage, where it should be and it is great that our captain can fly our flag for us."

Fishlock says Ingle and the rest of the players are aware it is an emotive issue, but says Ingle's involvement does not diminish her commitment to Wales.

"Everyone knows Team GB is a tricky situation for everybody," she added.

"So all we can do is support our captain with everything that we have and we will move on.

"What we have to remember is that the captain of our national team is the most passionate Wales fan, she just embodies everything about Wales.

"She deserves to play on this biggest stage and she will fly our flag proudly, she deserves our support for that.

"You can't ask her, or anyone, to not go and compete for Team GB.

"Sophie plays for Wales with such passion. We as a nation should definitely give her that support and I hope we do."