Match ends, France 3, Bulgaria 0.
Antoine Griezmann scored a superb bicycle kick and Olivier Giroud hit a double as France completed their Euro 2020 preparations by beating Bulgaria.
The reigning world champions fielded an impressively strong team with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack.
Griezmann's acrobatic first-half finish took a deflection on its way in.
Chelsea's Giroud came off the bench to get a second late on with a clinical strike before steering in a third.
France open their Group F campaign at Euro 2020 on Tuesday, 15 June with an enticing tie against Germany (20:00 BST) before playing Hungary on Saturday, 19 June (14:00) and then facing Portugal on Wednesday, 23 June (20:00)
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 21HernándezSubstituted forDigneat 45'minutes
- 13KantéSubstituted forLemarat 65'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 12TolissoSubstituted forSissokoat 84'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
- 10MbappéSubstituted forBen Yedderat 84'minutes
- 19BenzemaSubstituted forGiroudat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lenglet
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 11Dembélé
- 15Zouma
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Digne
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- 24Dubois
- 25Koundé
Bulgaria
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Naumov
- 2TuritsovSubstituted forKaragarenat 71'minutes
- 25Hristov
- 4Antov
- 15Bozhikov
- 18ChochevSubstituted forVitanovat 52'minutes
- 11DespodovBooked at 48minsSubstituted forIlievat 58'minutes
- 10KraevSubstituted forTsvetanovat 58'minutes
- 12Iliev
- 7YankovSubstituted forHristovat 71'minutes
- 19IlievSubstituted forMinchevat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hristov
- 6Karagaren
- 8Vutov
- 9Galabinov
- 13Mihaylov
- 17Kotev
- 20Iliev
- 21Tsvetanov
- 22Vitanov
- 23Karadzhov
- 24Karabelyov
- 26Minchev
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 3, Bulgaria 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Andrea Hristov.
Goal!
Goal! France 3, Bulgaria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).
Post update
Birsent Karagaren (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Moussa Sissoko replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Bulgaria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Valentin Antov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Birsent Karagaren (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitar Iliev.
Post update
Foul by Raphael Varane (France).
Post update
Georgi Minchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).
Post update
Offside, Bulgaria. Georgi Minchev tries a through ball, but Dimitar Iliev is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Petko Hristov.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
