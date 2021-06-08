Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Antoine Griezmann has three goals in his last three games for club and country

Antoine Griezmann scored a superb bicycle kick and Olivier Giroud hit a double as France completed their Euro 2020 preparations by beating Bulgaria.

The reigning world champions fielded an impressively strong team with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack.

Griezmann's acrobatic first-half finish took a deflection on its way in.

Chelsea's Giroud came off the bench to get a second late on with a clinical strike before steering in a third.

France open their Group F campaign at Euro 2020 on Tuesday, 15 June with an enticing tie against Germany (20:00 BST) before playing Hungary on Saturday, 19 June (14:00) and then facing Portugal on Wednesday, 23 June (20:00)