International Friendlies
FranceFrance3BulgariaBulgaria0

France 3-0 Bulgaria: Antoine Griezmann stunner and Olivier Giroud double gives France win

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Antoine Griezmann scores with a bicycle kick against Bulgaria
Antoine Griezmann has three goals in his last three games for club and country

Antoine Griezmann scored a superb bicycle kick and Olivier Giroud hit a double as France completed their Euro 2020 preparations by beating Bulgaria.

The reigning world champions fielded an impressively strong team with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack.

Griezmann's acrobatic first-half finish took a deflection on its way in.

Chelsea's Giroud came off the bench to get a second late on with a clinical strike before steering in a third.

France open their Group F campaign at Euro 2020 on Tuesday, 15 June with an enticing tie against Germany (20:00 BST) before playing Hungary on Saturday, 19 June (14:00) and then facing Portugal on Wednesday, 23 June (20:00)

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDigneat 45'minutes
  • 13KantéSubstituted forLemarat 65'minutes
  • 6Pogba
  • 12TolissoSubstituted forSissokoat 84'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
  • 10MbappéSubstituted forBen Yedderat 84'minutes
  • 19BenzemaSubstituted forGiroudat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lenglet
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Digne
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
  • 24Dubois
  • 25Koundé

Bulgaria

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Naumov
  • 2TuritsovSubstituted forKaragarenat 71'minutes
  • 25Hristov
  • 4Antov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 18ChochevSubstituted forVitanovat 52'minutes
  • 11DespodovBooked at 48minsSubstituted forIlievat 58'minutes
  • 10KraevSubstituted forTsvetanovat 58'minutes
  • 12Iliev
  • 7YankovSubstituted forHristovat 71'minutes
  • 19IlievSubstituted forMinchevat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hristov
  • 6Karagaren
  • 8Vutov
  • 9Galabinov
  • 13Mihaylov
  • 17Kotev
  • 20Iliev
  • 21Tsvetanov
  • 22Vitanov
  • 23Karadzhov
  • 24Karabelyov
  • 26Minchev
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home26
Away1
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 3, Bulgaria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 3, Bulgaria 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  4. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Andrea Hristov.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! France 3, Bulgaria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Lemar (France).

  7. Post update

    Birsent Karagaren (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Moussa Sissoko replaces Corentin Tolisso.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Bulgaria 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Valentin Antov.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Birsent Karagaren (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitar Iliev.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Varane (France).

  15. Post update

    Georgi Minchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Bulgaria. Georgi Minchev tries a through ball, but Dimitar Iliev is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Petko Hristov.

  20. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th June 2021

Top Stories