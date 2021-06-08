Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Spain's under-21s were drafted in with the entire senior squad in isolation after Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19

A Spain side made up of under-21s players claimed a comfortable win against Lithuania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.

No senior players featured after captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

However, the youthful Spain side still had too much for their opponents as they led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Hugo Guillamon and Brahim Diaz.

Juan Miranda made it 3-0 before Javi Puado got a fourth late on.

Spain's starting XI contained 10 debutants with Eibar's Bryan Gil the only previously capped player.

It was also the youngest-ever side fielded in their history, with an average age of 22 years and 102 days.

Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on 14 June, before playing Poland (19 June) and Slovakia (23 June).