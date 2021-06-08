Match ends, Spain 4, Lithuania 0.
A Spain side made up of under-21s players claimed a comfortable win against Lithuania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.
No senior players featured after captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
However, the youthful Spain side still had too much for their opponents as they led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Hugo Guillamon and Brahim Diaz.
Juan Miranda made it 3-0 before Javi Puado got a fourth late on.
Spain's starting XI contained 10 debutants with Eibar's Bryan Gil the only previously capped player.
It was also the youngest-ever side fielded in their history, with an average age of 22 years and 102 days.
Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on 14 June, before playing Poland (19 June) and Slovakia (23 June).
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1FernándezSubstituted forMartínezat 68'minutes
- 22GilSubstituted forPozoat 45'minutes
- 2Mingueza
- 4Guillamón
- 11CucurellaSubstituted forMirandaat 45'minutes
- 6ZubimendiSubstituted forBlancoat 53'minutes
- 7Díaz
- 10VillarSubstituted forBeltránat 74'minutes
- 14García AlonsoSubstituted forPuadoat 53'minutes
- 17GilSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 9Ruiz
Substitutes
- 5Cuenca
- 8Beltrán
- 12Miranda
- 13Martínez
- 15Pozo
- 16Blanco
- 18Puado
- 20Pino
- 23Peña
Lithuania
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Svedkauskas
- 13MikoliunasSubstituted forGaspuitisat 62'minutes
- 5Beneta
- 4Girdvainis
- 8Vaitkunas
- 14Megelaitis
- 20SimkusSubstituted forLasickasat 71'minutes
- 11NovikovasSubstituted forDubickasat 75'minutes
- 10GolubickasSubstituted forEliosiusat 71'minutes
- 26VerbickasBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDapkusat 62'minutes
- 22ChernykhBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPetraviciusat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Krapikas
- 2Dapkus
- 3Gaspuitis
- 6Eliosius
- 9Laukzemis
- 15Petravicius
- 16Mikelionis
- 17Lasickas
- 18Dubickas
- 19Kazlauskas
- 21Silkaitis
- 25Olberkis
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 4, Lithuania 0.
Post update
Bryan Gil went off injured after Spain had used all subs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Linas Megelaitis (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Markas Beneta.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tautvydas Eliosius (Lithuania) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Juan Miranda.
Post update
Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Miranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Edgaras Dubickas replaces Arvydas Novikovas.
Post update
Offside, Lithuania. Justas Lasickas tries a through ball, but Tautvydas Eliosius is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Spain).
Post update
Tautvydas Eliosius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Fran Beltrán replaces Gonzalo Villar.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 4, Lithuania 0. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Justas Lasickas replaces Domantas Simkus.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Tautvydas Eliosius replaces Paulius Golubickas.
Post update
Brahim Díaz (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Linas Megelaitis (Lithuania).
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Josep Martínez replaces Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Blanco.
Post update
Javier Puado (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
