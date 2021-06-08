International Friendlies
SpainSpain4LithuaniaLithuania0

Spain 4-0 Lithuania: Youthful hosts ease to win in final friendly before Euro 2020

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Javi Puado gets Spain's fourth against Lithuania
Spain's under-21s were drafted in with the entire senior squad in isolation after Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19
Uefa Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

A Spain side made up of under-21s players claimed a comfortable win against Lithuania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.

No senior players featured after captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

However, the youthful Spain side still had too much for their opponents as they led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Hugo Guillamon and Brahim Diaz.

Juan Miranda made it 3-0 before Javi Puado got a fourth late on.

Spain's starting XI contained 10 debutants with Eibar's Bryan Gil the only previously capped player.

It was also the youngest-ever side fielded in their history, with an average age of 22 years and 102 days.

Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on 14 June, before playing Poland (19 June) and Slovakia (23 June).

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1FernándezSubstituted forMartínezat 68'minutes
  • 22GilSubstituted forPozoat 45'minutes
  • 2Mingueza
  • 4Guillamón
  • 11CucurellaSubstituted forMirandaat 45'minutes
  • 6ZubimendiSubstituted forBlancoat 53'minutes
  • 7Díaz
  • 10VillarSubstituted forBeltránat 74'minutes
  • 14García AlonsoSubstituted forPuadoat 53'minutes
  • 17GilSubstituted forat 87'minutes
  • 9Ruiz

Substitutes

  • 5Cuenca
  • 8Beltrán
  • 12Miranda
  • 13Martínez
  • 15Pozo
  • 16Blanco
  • 18Puado
  • 20Pino
  • 23Peña

Lithuania

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Svedkauskas
  • 13MikoliunasSubstituted forGaspuitisat 62'minutes
  • 5Beneta
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 14Megelaitis
  • 20SimkusSubstituted forLasickasat 71'minutes
  • 11NovikovasSubstituted forDubickasat 75'minutes
  • 10GolubickasSubstituted forEliosiusat 71'minutes
  • 26VerbickasBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDapkusat 62'minutes
  • 22ChernykhBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPetraviciusat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Krapikas
  • 2Dapkus
  • 3Gaspuitis
  • 6Eliosius
  • 9Laukzemis
  • 15Petravicius
  • 16Mikelionis
  • 17Lasickas
  • 18Dubickas
  • 19Kazlauskas
  • 21Silkaitis
  • 25Olberkis
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamLithuania
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 4, Lithuania 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 4, Lithuania 0.

  3. Post update

    Bryan Gil went off injured after Spain had used all subs.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Linas Megelaitis (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Markas Beneta.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tautvydas Eliosius (Lithuania) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Juan Miranda.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Miranda.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania. Edgaras Dubickas replaces Arvydas Novikovas.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Lithuania. Justas Lasickas tries a through ball, but Tautvydas Eliosius is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Spain).

  11. Post update

    Tautvydas Eliosius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Fran Beltrán replaces Gonzalo Villar.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 4, Lithuania 0. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Gil.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania. Justas Lasickas replaces Domantas Simkus.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lithuania. Tautvydas Eliosius replaces Paulius Golubickas.

  16. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Linas Megelaitis (Lithuania).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Josep Martínez replaces Álvaro Fernández.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Blanco.

  20. Post update

    Javier Puado (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th June 2021

Top Stories