Last updated on .From the section Football

Lukas Masopust (right) scored Czech Republic's second goal

Scotland's opening Euro 2020 opponents Czech Republic beat Albania 3-1 in their final warm-up match.

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick got the opener for the hosts in Zlin but Sokol Cikalleshi levelled.

Lukas Masopust and Slavia Prague team-mate Ondrej Celustka netted for Jaroslav Silhavy's side after the break.

They meet Steve Clarke's Scotland at Hampden on Monday, the day after England host Croatia in Group D.

Scotland beat Czech Republic twice in the autumn Nations League matches but the Czechs finished that campaign with two wins and opened their March World Cup qualifiers with a 6-2 defeat of Estonia and a draw with Belgium.

Friendly defeats by Wales and Italy preceded Tuesday's meeting with Albania.