International Friendlies
Czech RepCzech Republic3AlbaniaAlbania1

Czech Republic 3-1 Albania: Scotland's Euro 2020 opponents win warm-up

Czech Republic celebrate
Lukas Masopust (right) scored Czech Republic's second goal

Scotland's opening Euro 2020 opponents Czech Republic beat Albania 3-1 in their final warm-up match.

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick got the opener for the hosts in Zlin but Sokol Cikalleshi levelled.

Lukas Masopust and Slavia Prague team-mate Ondrej Celustka netted for Jaroslav Silhavy's side after the break.

They meet Steve Clarke's Scotland at Hampden on Monday, the day after England host Croatia in Group D.

Scotland beat Czech Republic twice in the autumn Nations League matches but the Czechs finished that campaign with two wins and opened their March World Cup qualifiers with a 6-2 defeat of Estonia and a draw with Belgium.

Friendly defeats by Wales and Italy preceded Tuesday's meeting with Albania.

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vaclik
  • 5Coufal
  • 3Celustka
  • 6Kalas
  • 18Boril
  • 21KralSubstituted forHolesat 64'minutes
  • 15SoucekBooked at 55mins
  • 12MasopustSubstituted forPesekat 74'minutes
  • 8DaridaSubstituted forBarakat 74'minutes
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forHlozekat 65'minutes
  • 10SchickSubstituted forPekhartat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kaderábek
  • 4Brabec
  • 7Barak
  • 9Holes
  • 13Sevcik
  • 16Mandous
  • 17Zima
  • 19Hlozek
  • 22Mateju
  • 23Pavlenka
  • 24Pekhart
  • 25Pesek

Albania

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Selmani
  • 18Ismajli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 5VeseliSubstituted forDokaat 71'minutes
  • 22AbrashiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLaciat 81'minutes
  • 7Bare
  • 8KallakuSubstituted forCekiciat 54'minutes
  • 9TrashiSubstituted forLenjaniat 71'minutes
  • 10ManajSubstituted forBalajat 81'minutes
  • 16CikalleshiSubstituted forSeferi Sulejmanovat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoxhallari
  • 3Lenjani
  • 4Cekici
  • 11Seferi Sulejmanov
  • 12Harizaj
  • 13Ajeti
  • 14Laci
  • 17Doka
  • 19Balaj
  • 20Ramadani
  • 23Sherri
Referee:
Peter Kralovic
Attendance:
620

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Czech Republic 3, Albania 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Czech Republic 3, Albania 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 3, Albania 1. Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jakub Pesek.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Qazim Laci replaces Amir Abrashi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Taulant Seferi Sulejmanov replaces Sokol Cikalleshi.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Bekim Balaj replaces Rey Manaj.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Antonin Barak replaces Vladimír Darida.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Jakub Pesek replaces Lukas Masopust.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Ermir Lenjani replaces Lorenc Trashi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Albi Doka replaces Frederic Veseli.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 2, Albania 1. Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimír Darida.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomas Pekhart replaces Patrik Schick.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Adam Hlozek replaces Jakub Jankto.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomás Holes replaces Alex Kral.

  15. Booking

    Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Amir Abrashi (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Endri Cekici replaces Sherif Kallaku.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Czech Republic 1, Albania 1.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Albania 1.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Czech Republic 1, Albania 1. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sherif Kallaku.

