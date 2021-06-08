Poland v Iceland

Goal! Poland 1, Iceland 2. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gudmundur Thórarinsson.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 4Kedziora
- 15Glik
- 3Dawidowicz
- 26Puchacz
- 19Frankowski
- 16Moder
- 10KrychowiakBooked at 46mins
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forKozlowskiat 45'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 24Swierczok
Substitutes
- 2Piatkowski
- 6Kozlowski
- 8Linetty
- 11Swiderski
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 14Klich
- 17Placheta
- 18Bereszynski
- 21Jozwiak
- 22Fabianski
- 25Helik
Iceland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13RúnarssonSubstituted forKristinssonat 45'minutes
- 2Sampsted
- 4Hermannsson
- 6Bjarnason
- 3Thórarinsson
- 17Gunnarsson
- 15Anderson
- 7BaldurssonBooked at 43mins
- 8Bjarnason
- 11Gudmundsson
- 22Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 1Kristinsson
- 5Thrándarson
- 10Jóhannesson
- 12Ólafsson
- 16Thórdarson
- 18Ólafsson
- 19Thorsteinsson
- 20Fridriksson
- 21Gudjohnsen
- 23Thórdarson
- 24Eyjólfsson
- Referee:
- Balazs Berke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Kacper Kozlowski replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Ögmundur Kristinsson replaces Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Poland 1, Iceland 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Poland 1, Iceland 1.
Booking
Andri Fannar Baldursson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Poland 1, Iceland 1. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tymoteusz Puchacz.
Goal!
Goal! Poland 0, Iceland 1. Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.