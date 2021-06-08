International Friendlies
PolandPoland1IcelandIceland2

Poland v Iceland

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 26Puchacz
  • 19Frankowski
  • 16Moder
  • 10KrychowiakBooked at 46mins
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forKozlowskiat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 24Swierczok

Substitutes

  • 2Piatkowski
  • 6Kozlowski
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Swiderski
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 14Klich
  • 17Placheta
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 22Fabianski
  • 25Helik

Iceland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13RúnarssonSubstituted forKristinssonat 45'minutes
  • 2Sampsted
  • 4Hermannsson
  • 6Bjarnason
  • 3Thórarinsson
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 15Anderson
  • 7BaldurssonBooked at 43mins
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 11Gudmundsson
  • 22Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 1Kristinsson
  • 5Thrándarson
  • 10Jóhannesson
  • 12Ólafsson
  • 16Thórdarson
  • 18Ólafsson
  • 19Thorsteinsson
  • 20Fridriksson
  • 21Gudjohnsen
  • 23Thórdarson
  • 24Eyjólfsson
Referee:
Balazs Berke

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 1, Iceland 2. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

  2. Booking

    Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Kacper Kozlowski replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland. Ögmundur Kristinsson replaces Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Poland 1, Iceland 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Poland 1, Iceland 1.

  7. Booking

    Andri Fannar Baldursson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 1, Iceland 1. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tymoteusz Puchacz.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Poland 0, Iceland 1. Albert Gudmundsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

