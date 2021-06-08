Scott Twine has agreed a 'long term' deal, but Milton Keynes Dons have not disclosed its length

League One club Milton Keynes Dons have signed midfielder Scott Twine from relegated Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old will move to the Dons when his Swindon deal ends on 30 June.

The two clubs are in discussions over a financial settlement for Twine, with Town due compensation as he is under 24 and has come up through the academy.

Twine scored 14 goals in 49 games this season both for Swindon and Newport County, where he was on loan until January.

"It is a big signing for us - not only because of the ability he possesses but because of how he suits our style of play," said MK Dons boss Russell Martin. external-link

"He plays in a number of different positions and you can just see the quality he has with the type of goals he scored last season, as well as the assists he made. Character is also important and he has that - he works extremely hard out of possession.

"He was wanted by a number of clubs but we've been able to act quickly in bringing him into the club. He's desperate to be here and I know he's very excited to get going - we're just as excited to have him here."

