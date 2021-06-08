Euro 2020: Vaccine passports to be used at Wembley group fixtures

Last updated on .From the section European Championshipcomments468

England fans at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium
Socially-distanced fans watched England's friendlies against Romania and Austria at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium

England's Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be the first sporting event at which vaccine passports will be used in the UK.

Uefa says UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over can show proof of full vaccination, with both doses received at least 14 days before the match.

Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

England play Croatia in their opening group game on Sunday.

Ticket holders for matches taking place at Hampden Park will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Fans who live in England attending games at Wembley must show their vaccination status via the NHS app.

Uefa says its "main priority" is to deliver a safe tournament, and is "working with the local governments and health authorities to ensure measures adhere to the public health guidance of the host country".

Wembley and Hampden Park are among 11 venues across Europe hosting Euro 2020 games. The others are in Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

Wembley will host a maximum of 22,500 fans - 25% of its capacity - for England's group D fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

The stadium is also due to host a last-16 tie as well as both semi-finals and the final.

Comments

Join the conversation

469 comments

  • Comment posted by iplayer, today at 16:00

    i needed a vaccine after watching the last 2 games

    • Reply posted by undercover10, today at 16:02

      undercover10 replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by chezza100, today at 16:01

    Yes make things safe & lets gat back to something like normal!!

    Those that choose not to have the vaccine can reap what they sow

  • Comment posted by DT_S5, today at 15:58

    Great idea, safer for everyone. Choice is one thing, but keeping the majority safe should come first.

    • Reply posted by ziggee, today at 16:15

      ziggee replied:
      Ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by What a load of rubbish, today at 16:04

    Oh, those vaccine passports that we were recently told were immoral and wouldn't be happening...

    • Reply posted by PatC, today at 16:11

      PatC replied:
      Nobody said they were immoral. And the infrastructure is already there - I can see the QR code for my vaccines on my phone.

  • Comment posted by GuernseyExpat, today at 15:59

    Regardless of how you feel about the vaccine as long as the lateral flow test is an option I don't see a problem. That said considering that you can still transmit the virus after vaccination though (albeit reduced) it seems strange that testing isn't the key criteria.

  • Comment posted by Warrington Seymour, today at 16:05

    Ill be watching in a sun drenced garden with my family, all which will be showing me a latetal negitive test, a case of Stella , 2lb of BBQ food and other goodies before entry

    • Reply posted by Crikey Mikey , today at 16:27

      Crikey Mikey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by U19667911, today at 15:55

    in before the antivaxxer tears

  • Comment posted by Pete Barrett, today at 16:03

    Remind me, when did they last say that they had no plans to introduce vaccine passports?

    • Reply posted by Marakh, today at 16:04

      Marakh replied:
      As far as I know, UEFA isn't an organ of the British state, so your comment is neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Just a normal guy, today at 15:58

    Inevitable that this will happen more and more. Just needed someone to kick it off and Football no pin intended has done that. Most big events will follow now.

    • Reply posted by afcdon, today at 16:05

      afcdon replied:
      no pin intended. lol

  • Comment posted by Nautilus, today at 16:08

    Let’s pray we don’t see a Mexican wave during the tournament!

    • Reply posted by Novac Andalive, today at 16:12

      Novac Andalive replied:
      Like it, but don't give the power freaks any ideas

  • Comment posted by Cynic_The, today at 16:07

    Or a negative test
    So... no vaccine passport required

    Nothing to see here

    • Reply posted by Fox 101, today at 16:20

      Fox 101 replied:
      Latest figures are showing about 25% of the positive tests are from people who have had both vaccines so it should be negative test for every one who wants to go otherwise the 25% who are showing no signs but carry the virus can still give it to others.

  • Comment posted by The secret pundit, today at 15:55

    No thanks, I'll pass.

    • Reply posted by seanadkins, today at 15:58

      seanadkins replied:
      You haven't got a ticket mate so I think we'll get by

  • Comment posted by BSA, today at 16:09

    All you need is a negative test, and watch Southgate’s negative football.

  • Comment posted by 31shadows, today at 16:04

    Oh joy all those tin foil hat wearing anti Vaxers will be spitting feathers about it from there sun beds in Portugal

    • Reply posted by Speak, today at 16:12

      Speak replied:
      It's their sunbeds and they don't need a vaccine to get in, just a negative test.

  • Comment posted by JAM99, today at 15:58

    Seems unusually sensible

  • Comment posted by whocares, today at 15:58

    Looks like watching TV coverage at home is still allowed with testing or vaccine passports. But the sheeple will go and even post their selfies (like the mask selfies, NHS rainbow frames etc.). I'm staying at home, avoiding stress and saving money.

    • Reply posted by TheVandalists, today at 16:09

      TheVandalists replied:
      It must be difficult for your family. Pass on my commiserations.

  • Comment posted by Dancer, today at 16:10

    Ridiculous
    25% capacity must show your papers!!

    Thousands gathering around the country in gardens, pubs etc, no need to show a passport or proof of a test

    If they're going down the vax PP route, then it's either everywhere or don't bother
    Pathetic, doesn't make sense
    Bet they won't risk demanding one to go to the supermarket where you're indoors & far more likely to catch it than anywhere else

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 16:11

    As someone who has had both doses a while ago, this seems very unfair on the younger generations. The vaccine passport was 'ruled out' by the powers that be a while ago, so do yet another U turn?

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 16:16

      Origo replied:
      Welcome to the real world

  • Comment posted by Rather concerned, today at 16:03

    Whatever your thoughts on the need for vaccine passports, or otherwise, countries, business and sporting events will insist on them to show they are discharging their health and safety duties to their population or customers. We can only hope that the process or app used will be easy to navigate and will communicate with other systems. I know where my money is bet.

  • Comment posted by richard99cook, today at 16:26

    So these people will need to show negative tests, before hopping on a tube train full of god knows what. Meanwhile the total UK daily death number hovers around 5, whilst 1000+ people on average die of other natural causes, a lot caused by obesity/smoking etc... absolutely farcical this whole situation.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 16:35

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Smoking and obesity are self inflicted and non contagious

      Some people are just obstinate and of the dopey brigade

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Euro 2020

Also in Sport