Euro 2020: Vaccine passports to be used at Wembley group fixtures
European Championship
England's Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be the first sporting event at which vaccine passports will be used in the UK.
Uefa says UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over can show proof of full vaccination, with both doses received at least 14 days before the match.
Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.
England play Croatia in their opening group game on Sunday.
Ticket holders for matches taking place at Hampden Park will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.
Fans who live in England attending games at Wembley must show their vaccination status via the NHS app.
Uefa says its "main priority" is to deliver a safe tournament, and is "working with the local governments and health authorities to ensure measures adhere to the public health guidance of the host country".
Wembley and Hampden Park are among 11 venues across Europe hosting Euro 2020 games. The others are in Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.
Wembley will host a maximum of 22,500 fans - 25% of its capacity - for England's group D fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.
The stadium is also due to host a last-16 tie as well as both semi-finals and the final.
Those that choose not to have the vaccine can reap what they sow
So... no vaccine passport required
Nothing to see here
25% capacity must show your papers!!
Thousands gathering around the country in gardens, pubs etc, no need to show a passport or proof of a test
If they're going down the vax PP route, then it's either everywhere or don't bother
Pathetic, doesn't make sense
Bet they won't risk demanding one to go to the supermarket where you're indoors & far more likely to catch it than anywhere else