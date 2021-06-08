Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Socially-distanced fans watched England's friendlies against Romania and Austria at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium

England's Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be the first sporting event at which vaccine passports will be used in the UK.

Uefa says UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over can show proof of full vaccination, with both doses received at least 14 days before the match.

Those not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours.

England play Croatia in their opening group game on Sunday.

Ticket holders for matches taking place at Hampden Park will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Fans who live in England attending games at Wembley must show their vaccination status via the NHS app.

Uefa says its "main priority" is to deliver a safe tournament, and is "working with the local governments and health authorities to ensure measures adhere to the public health guidance of the host country".

Wembley and Hampden Park are among 11 venues across Europe hosting Euro 2020 games. The others are in Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

Wembley will host a maximum of 22,500 fans - 25% of its capacity - for England's group D fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.

The stadium is also due to host a last-16 tie as well as both semi-finals and the final.