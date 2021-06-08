Last updated on .From the section England

Prior to his recent call-up, White (right) had never been involved in an England set-up at any level

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates : 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

An England call-up for the European Championship is "mind blowing" and being with the squad has been "very surreal", says defender Ben White.

White, 23, made his international debut in last week's 1-0 friendly win over Austria and replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man squad.

Prior to his call-up, Brighton centre-back White had never been involved in an England set-up at any level.

"To make it to the final squad was unbelievable," said White.

He was originally named in the provisional 33-man squad by Gareth Southgate but did not make the original cut for the tournament.

However, a thigh injury to full-back Alexander-Arnold against Austria opened up a space and although Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse were strong contenders to be selected, White got the nod.

White said: "It's been very surreal. Obviously I didn't think this would be happening. I thought I'd be somewhere hot like Portugal [for the summer].

"It's mind-blowing. I didn't really expect any of it to happen. To make it to the final squad was unbelievable.

"I don't think it can be bad news when the gaffer is going to ring you. I was just waiting for the call. I don't think I've let it settle in yet.

"It's something I've never felt before. It's very difficult. It's news that doesn't normally come around. I was speechless and I felt amazing."

Foden haircut draws Gazza comparisons

Is Foden's new look more Gazza or Eminem?

Midfielder Phil Foden is in line to start for the Three Lions in their Euros opener against Croatia on Sunday.

The 21-year-old won the Premier League and Carabao Cup with Manchester City last season but suffered heartbreak in the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.

But it is his new haircut in the lead-up to the tournament which has got people talking.

"First of all I've had the same haircut for ages so I wanted something new," said Foden. "I woke up this morning to all the comparisons to Gazza and Eminem. It was my own thing! It's all been positives. I'm surprised about that.

"I remember watching highlights on TV of Gazza. I know what it means for the country. It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch."