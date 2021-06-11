John McGinn credits Steve Clarke for Scotland's fortunes despite his 'angry' demeanour

Steve Clarke's semi-permanent scowl left John McGinn unsure at first.

The Scotland head coach has a hardened exterior, a piercing stare which can leave even the most cocksure footballer questioning himself.

"You don't know how to take him because he always looks angry," McGinn laughs. "You're thinking: 'is he gonna be mental?' But he's not, he's just calm. That's just his resting face, looking angry all the time.

"He lets us enjoy it, have a laugh, and most importantly he's a good coach, so we're well drilled. Whoever we play against, they'll not be looking forward to it, that's for sure."

McGinn's words speak of a growing confidence among this group of Scotland players as a first major finals in 23 year approaches. The burden, the crushing pressure which grew with every failed qualification campaign is gone.

The November night in Serbia when the pain was washed away with a David Marshall save from Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty has been replaced by optimism about a fresh crop of young players capable of performing well at a major tournament. McGinn feels it too.

"I've been involved in a lot of Scotland squads and camps and this is the most confident I've been in a group," says the Aston Villa midfielder.

"I don't know if that's because we've qualified, but everyone just gets on so well. I know we go on about it but it's important. I think there's been less blame. It's easy when you're losing games, not qualifying for things. It's easy to start pointing the finger.

"I'm not saying there was a lot of it, but there was a wee bit of it at times over the years. On nights like Serbia when you need to go into the trenches and rely on 14, 15 guys you know you can. You look to your left, look to your right and trust everyone out there."

'Scotland's a mental wee country'

Qualification for the Euros helps of course, but there is a deepening connection between the Scottish public and the national side again. There is something refreshing about witnessing a group genuinely enjoy meeting up, playing together, unburdened by previous failures.

That was encapsulated in Ryan Christie's raw, emotional post-match interview in Belgrade, and in many ways by the individual stories of members of the team who have had to fight and scrap their way to the top, McGinn included.

Relegated with St Mirren, deemed not good enough for Celtic or Scotland by some while at Hibernian, the 26-year-old is now a fan-favourite for Villa and Scotland and in the form of his life. He's acutely aware of the responsibility he and his team-mates have to keep fostering the bond between team and public.

It's one of the group's driving forces.

"Aye well you certainly sense it," he says. "Scotland's a mental wee country. Everyone is divided in so many ways but that night [against Serbia] was the first night where I felt like everyone was together and pulling in one direction.

"We're proud people, but it was a wee bit emotional that night, not only the sense of achievement, but also that we'd managed to represent our country well.

"We're proud to be seen as a little bit more popular now, but it's up to us to go carry that on. We're hungry to go and become legends."

Repaying family's faith

McGinn says walking out at Hampden on Monday against the Czech Republic will be "bittersweet" because only 12,000 fans will be there to cheer them on.

A full stadium would have been the dream, but in the pandemic world we all have to be grateful for the small mercies.

One of those for McGinn will be the presence of his mum and dad, who between them have driven the length and breadth of Scotland over the years supporting not just his career, but those of brothers and fellow professionals, Stephen and Paul.

"You forget the kind of buzz you feel turning up waving to your mum and dad and everyone who's dedicated so much of their life to see you get to the top of your profession," McGinn says.

"Mum and dad were teachers, they used to drive us three or four nights a week, all of us at certain times. People don't realise the effort.

"It's getting me a wee bit emotional talking about it because they've given up so much. Hopefully I can do them proud.

"I think the feeling will just be immense pride, and like my mum says, if I don't belt out the national anthem, she'll maybe turn away and go home."