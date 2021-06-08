Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Matt Gilks began his career with Rochdale and later went on to have spells with Blackpool and Scunthorpe

Bolton goalkeeper Matt Gilks has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the club for the 2021-22 season.

The 39-year-old initially joined Bolton as a goalkeeping coach before going on to make 35 appearances as a player.

He kept 16 clean sheets last term on the way to helping Bolton win promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in the future of this wonderful football club," the veteran said.

Meanwhile, defender Ryan Delaney is to leave the club after being unable to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The 24-year-old made 23 appearances for Bolton last season but lost his place in the side and most recently played in January's defeat by Tranmere, a match in which he was shown a red card.