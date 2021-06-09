Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Might Scotland be celebrating again after the group stages?

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg.

What are the odds of Scotland reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020?

Well, according to a new study Steve Clarke's side have a 57% chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Scots, who are in a group with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic, would progress with a top-two finish, and could also advance as one of the four best third-placed teams in the six sections.

And Nielsen's Gracenote believe there is a better than 50-50 chance of that after running a million simulations.

They have taken into account historical results and their own rankings, as well as the fact the Scots will play two games at Hampden.

We'll gloss over the fact that they are predicted to sneak into the final place ahead of Russia, who are only ahead by a few hundredths of a percent.

Head of sports analysis Simon Gleave said: "As always, there will be surprises of course but a good analysis of this sort allows media and fans to frame the tournament in an objective fashion."

Looking purely objectively, Scotland are considered to have 1% chance of winning the whole thing. The favourites? Belgium - just - ahead of England...