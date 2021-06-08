Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jonny Williams (right) and Hal Robson-Kanu were team-mates at Euro 2016

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Midfielder Jonny Williams is hoping to emulate Hal Robson-Kanu by inspiring Wales to Euros success as a free agent.

Williams was released by Cardiff City at the end of the season, despite only joining from Charlton in February.

Robson-Kanu was unattached when he scored an iconic goal in the Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Belgium, and now Williams hopes to showcase himself at this summer's delayed Euro 2020.

"I've been practising my Cruyff turns like Hal," he joked.

"I feel relaxed. It's never nice being released but I feel good in myself, I feel strong.

"It was disappointing how it panned out at Cardiff because I was excited about the move.

"I thought I did well when I got the chance but just didn't quite get the rub of the green with team selections and stuff.

"Everything happens for a reason. I'm here now in a Wales jersey, so I've just got to keep moving forward and see what comes in the summer."

Williams joined Cardiff on a permanent transfer in February, reuniting him with manager Mick McCarthy, who had previously signed him on loan at Ipswich Town.

However, the 27-year-old only made nine appearances for Cardiff, starting just one game before it was announced earlier this month he was leaving.

"Originally I thought I was staying at the end of the season so it came as a surprise to me," said Williams.

"At the same time, football doesn't surprise me.

"I've been in the game for 10 years and experienced a lot of ups and downs, so I can take it on the chin and move on. I'm a free agent and I've been in this position before - keep fighting and trying to enjoy my football, wherever that might be.

"I'm ready to play a part in any way I can in this tournament. I'm excited."

Whereas Robson-Kanu was left out of Wales' Euro 2020 squad, Williams is one of eight players who remain from the historic campaign in France five years ago in which Wales reached their first semi-final at a major tournament.

Williams started in the opening win over Slovakia in 2016 and hopes Wales can begin in similar fashion against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday.

"It's massive. Switzerland are a team we think we can beat and we can look at all three games thinking we can win all of them," he said.

"We've got a tough group with three tough teams but, like five years ago, it's so important to start well and that sets you up.

"Five years ago, you could see what it meant to people that we were just there and to win was special.

"We can't wait to get started."