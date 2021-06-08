Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Conor Grant had five different loan spells before making a permanent move to Plymouth Argyle in 2018

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant has signed a two-year contract extension at the League One club.

The 26-year-old former Everton youngster moved to Argyle in June 2018 and has gone on to feature 83 times.

The 2020-21 campaign was his most productive yet as he scored four goals and added 11 assists in 46 appearances.

"I'm delighted to extend my time at Argyle - I've loved being a part of the club, and just want to keep progressing with the team," he told Argyle's site. external-link

"I am grateful to the gaffer and the staff for the belief they've shown in me, and I want to repay that," added the former England Under-18 international.

Grant follows team-mate Danny Mayor in agreeing a deal through to 2023 after his fellow midfielder signed a new contract on Monday.

"We're very pleased that Conor has signed on with us for another two years," added Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

"He had an outstanding season last year, and it is only right that we rewarded him with the chance to keep progressing with us."