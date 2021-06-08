Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Lewis Thomas and Taylor Allen both increased their game time at Forest Green Rovers last season

Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas and forward Taylor Allen have signed new contracts.

Thomas, 23, played 17 times for the club last season, including a 13-game spell in League Two from January to April when he kept five clean sheets.

Allen, 20, played eight times last season and has spent the past two campaigns at Forest Green after joining from non-league Nuneaton Borough.

The League Two club have not disclosed the length of either player's deal.