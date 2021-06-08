Last updated on .From the section Football

Swansea's Yan Dhanda, who has been the target of abuse, has joined Kick It Out's new board

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster and Gilly Flaherty of Women's Super League side West Ham are among 11 players named on anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out's new advisory board.

Kick It Out said the board would help shape its strategy.

The charity recently backed a Premier League-wide boycott of social media in protest at online racist abuse.

"The board is a fantastic opportunity for us to hear from players," co-chair Troy Townsend said.

Swansea's Yan Dhanda, who suffered abuse following his side's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United in February, said he "jumped at the opportunity" when asked to join the board.

"I want to use this platform to achieve positive change, and by working together we can definitely do this," he added.

Aston Villa's Anita Asante said it was "a great opportunity to share both my own personal insights and the insights of my peers in the game to help progress development and bring in significant positive change".

The full list of players on the board is: Anita Asante (Aston Villa), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Holly Morgan (Leicester City), Yan Dhanda (Swansea City), Gilly Flaherty (West Ham), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers), Renee Hector (Watford), Mal Benning (Mansfield), Danny Mills (Dulwich Hamlet), Anwar Uddin (Aldershot Town), Marcus Gayle (Brentford ambassador).