Paul Farman made 42 League Two appearances for Carlisle last season

Barrow have signed Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old turned down a new deal with the Cumbrians after making 42 League Two appearances last season.

Farman began his career with Newcastle but never played for the Magpies and had spells with Gateshead and Stevenage either side of six years at Lincoln.

He is the second player in as many days to join the Bluebirds from their local rivals after forward Offrande Zanzala made the same move on Monday.

