Lloyd Jones: Defender leaves Northampton Town after rejecting new contract
Last updated on .From the section Northampton
Northampton Town defender Lloyd Jones has left the club after turning down the offer of a new contract.
The 25-year-old was signed on a short-term deal in December after leaving Luton at the end of the 2019-20 season.
He made 27 appearances for the Cobblers as they were relegated to League Two.
"We made Lloyd a very good and competitive offer but his agent has made it clear that his client was keen to stay in League One," boss Jon Brady told the club website.
"We didn't want uncertainty at the club this pre-season and set a reasonable deadline for a decision and therefore Lloyd leaves with our best wishes."
Northampton are still in talks with midfielder Ryan Watson about a new deal and are hoping for a decision by the end of the week.