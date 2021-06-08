Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Lloyd Jones began his career as a trainee at Liverpool

Northampton Town defender Lloyd Jones has left the club after turning down the offer of a new contract.

The 25-year-old was signed on a short-term deal in December after leaving Luton at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He made 27 appearances for the Cobblers as they were relegated to League Two.

"We made Lloyd a very good and competitive offer but his agent has made it clear that his client was keen to stay in League One," boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"We didn't want uncertainty at the club this pre-season and set a reasonable deadline for a decision and therefore Lloyd leaves with our best wishes."

Northampton are still in talks with midfielder Ryan Watson about a new deal and are hoping for a decision by the end of the week.