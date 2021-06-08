Thomas Courts (left) has emerged from the shadows after a brief spell in charge last season

Thomas Courts understands Dundee United fans' scepticism about him becoming head coach - because he was "pleasantly surprised" to be interviewed.

Some supporters have been unimpressed by the appointment of the 39-year-old to replace Micky Mellon at the Scottish Premiership club.

Courts - who managed Kelty Hearts for five years - has been head of tactical performance since last February.

"It's been a strenuous process the club have put me through," he said.

Speaking to Dundee United TV, Courts added: "I was quite optimistic because I felt I was ready for the challenge to at least be interviewed by a club of this size. I feel I've articulated my vision for the club."

The appointment was confirmed on Monday, with United saying they followed a recruitment process involving "several exciting candidates".

The Federation of Dundee United Supporters' Clubs had previously written to the club's board asking for clarification after it was claimed that Courts had immediately been chosen as Mellon's replacement.

However, Courts points to the fact that he has more than 300 games of managerial experience in leading Kelty Hearts as they moved from junior ranks to the Lowland League.

"The fans are probably in a very similar frame of mind to me," he said. "I didn't apply for this job was because I had no frame of reference that an academy coach or someone who started in a different part of the pyramid could actually be the head coach of a Premiership club like this.

"But, from the reflections I've had over the last week to 10 days, I feel really ready from a mentality and temperament perspective."

Courts drew a comparison with Steven Gerrard, who joined Rangers from Liverpool's under-18 side, while Stephen Glass has arrived at Aberdeen this summer having coached at B-team level in the United States.

While he has been working with the club's youths, Courts insists he will not simply be looking to promote from the academy to the first team.

"I like a lean squad, a versatile squad, an experienced squad - players who understand what's required," he said. "But I'm also very open-minded to the fact that we've got some really talented young players here."