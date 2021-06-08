Last updated on .From the section Wales

Connor Roberts made his Wales debut in the China Cup final against the Uruguay in March 2018

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Connor Roberts is looking forward to competing with Liverpool's Neco Williams for a starting place in Rob Page's Wales team at Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old says starting a match for Wales at a major tournament would be his career highlight to date.

But the Swansea defender insists they will support each-other regardless of who plays, with both players battling for the starting right-back position.

"Hopefully there is a choice to be made between me and Neco," said Roberts.

"Ever since we qualified it was in my head to keep trying to play well for Swansea and for Wales when I get the chance.

"Maybe I play and maybe I don't, but if I don't I will support Neco and the lads just as much as I would do if I was on the pitch.

"If it [being selected to start] happens it will be the proudest moment of my life so far.

"I will pray every night Pagey picks me.

"Playing for Wales is a bonus even if it is a friendly, to start and play for my country in a major tournament would just be unbelievable."

The Wales squad arrived in the Azerbaijan capital city of Baku on Monday ahead of their Group A opener against Switzerland, at the Olympic Stadium, on Saturday.

Page's squad trained on Tuesday at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in soaring temperatures.

"I can't wait to get going, the sun is shining, it's a brilliant city - it's just like being in Swansea," said Roberts.

"Ever since that night we qualified against Hungary (in November 2019) it has just been stop-start until this moment. We are all here now and we just want to get going."

Wales included eight players in this year's squad who were part of the nation's sensational run to the semi-finals in 2016.

Roberts says the experienced players, such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, have been passing on their memories to the younger players in the squad.

"The fans say it [Euro 2016] was the best summer of their lives and we don't want to live in that shadow," said Roberts.

"We want to create our own memories, it is going to be tough, obviously, as it was unbelievable back then.

"But we have plenty of talent, plenty of young lads who have no fear and who have the drive to succeed.

"Hopefully, starting on Saturday, we can do our best to create our own memories."

Reflecting on the season just past, Roberts says he has shrugged off Wembley heartache in an attempt to create positive memories with Wales.

The full-back suffered Championship play-off final defeat as Swansea were beaten 2-0 by Brentford to miss out on a return to the Premier League.

"Things happen, someone had to lose and unfortunately it was us," said Roberts.

"I am big enough and old enough to realise that, we move on and with the Euros coming so soon it is much better for me."