Thomas Muller has won more than 100 caps for Germany

Thomas Muller scored his first international goal in more than two years as Germany crushed Latvia 7-1 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game.

First-half strikes from Robin Gosens, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, Muller, Serge Gnabry and an own goal put the game to bed by the break.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Leroy Sane added their names to the scoresheet in the second half.

Captain Manuel Neuer became the first Germany goalkeeper to reach 100 caps.

Manager Joachim Low - who will leave the role after this summer's tournament - had made four changes from the side held to a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Wednesday.

Germany face world champions France in their opening Group F fixture on 15 June. Portugal and Hungary are also in the group.