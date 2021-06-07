Match ends, Germany 7, Latvia 1.
Thomas Muller scored his first international goal in more than two years as Germany crushed Latvia 7-1 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game.
First-half strikes from Robin Gosens, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, Muller, Serge Gnabry and an own goal put the game to bed by the break.
Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Leroy Sane added their names to the scoresheet in the second half.
Captain Manuel Neuer became the first Germany goalkeeper to reach 100 caps.
Manager Joachim Low - who will leave the role after this summer's tournament - had made four changes from the side held to a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Wednesday.
Germany face world champions France in their opening Group F fixture on 15 June. Portugal and Hungary are also in the group.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Neuer
- 4Ginter
- 5Hummels
- 2RüdigerSubstituted forSüleat 61'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 21GündoganBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCanat 61'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 20GosensSubstituted forGünterat 61'minutes
- 7HavertzSubstituted forWernerat 45'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 76'minutes
- 10GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Volland
- 11Werner
- 12Leno
- 13Hofmann
- 14Musiala
- 15Süle
- 17Neuhaus
- 19Sané
- 22Trapp
- 23Can
- 24Koch
- 26Günter
Latvia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ozols
- 15Fjodorovs
- 5Cernomordijs
- 3OssBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTarasovsat 45'minutes
- 13Jurkovskis
- 8Emsis
- 21KarklinsSubstituted forKrollisat 61'minutes
- 9IkaunieksSubstituted forMaksimenkoat 45'minutes
- 17ZjuzinsBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSaveljevsat 68'minutes
- 14CiganiksSubstituted forJaunzemsat 68'minutes
- 20UldrikisSubstituted forVarslavansat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Matrevics
- 2Maksimenko
- 4Dubra
- 6Stuglis
- 16Jaunzems
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Krollis
- 22Sorokins
- 23Zviedris
- 24Saveljevs
- 25Kirss
- 26Varslavans
- Referee:
- Nikola Dabanovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 7, Latvia 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).
Post update
Raivis Jurkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Raivis Jurkovskis.
Post update
Offside, Latvia. Aleksejs Saveljevs tries a through ball, but Raivis Jurkovskis is caught offside.
Post update
Mats Hummels (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).
Post update
Foul by Emre Can (Germany).
Post update
Renars Varslavans (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Renars Varslavans (Latvia).
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Roberts Uldrikis.
Post update
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Jamal Musiala replaces Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 7, Latvia 1. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 6, Latvia 1. Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Raimonds Krollis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter.