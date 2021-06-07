International Friendlies
GermanyGermany7LatviaLatvia1

Germany 7-1 Latvia: Thomas Muller scores in final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Thomas Muller celebrates after scoring
Thomas Muller has won more than 100 caps for Germany

Thomas Muller scored his first international goal in more than two years as Germany crushed Latvia 7-1 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game.

First-half strikes from Robin Gosens, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, Muller, Serge Gnabry and an own goal put the game to bed by the break.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Leroy Sane added their names to the scoresheet in the second half.

Captain Manuel Neuer became the first Germany goalkeeper to reach 100 caps.

Manager Joachim Low - who will leave the role after this summer's tournament - had made four changes from the side held to a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Wednesday.

Germany face world champions France in their opening Group F fixture on 15 June. Portugal and Hungary are also in the group.

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Hummels
  • 2RüdigerSubstituted forSüleat 61'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 21GündoganBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCanat 61'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 20GosensSubstituted forGünterat 61'minutes
  • 7HavertzSubstituted forWernerat 45'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 76'minutes
  • 10GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Volland
  • 11Werner
  • 12Leno
  • 13Hofmann
  • 14Musiala
  • 15Süle
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 19Sané
  • 22Trapp
  • 23Can
  • 24Koch
  • 26Günter

Latvia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ozols
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 3OssBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTarasovsat 45'minutes
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 8Emsis
  • 21KarklinsSubstituted forKrollisat 61'minutes
  • 9IkaunieksSubstituted forMaksimenkoat 45'minutes
  • 17ZjuzinsBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSaveljevsat 68'minutes
  • 14CiganiksSubstituted forJaunzemsat 68'minutes
  • 20UldrikisSubstituted forVarslavansat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Matrevics
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 4Dubra
  • 6Stuglis
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Krollis
  • 22Sorokins
  • 23Zviedris
  • 24Saveljevs
  • 25Kirss
  • 26Varslavans
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 7, Latvia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 7, Latvia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).

  5. Post update

    Raivis Jurkovskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Raivis Jurkovskis.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Latvia. Aleksejs Saveljevs tries a through ball, but Raivis Jurkovskis is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Mats Hummels (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Raimonds Krollis (Latvia).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Emre Can (Germany).

  11. Post update

    Renars Varslavans (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Renars Varslavans (Latvia).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Renars Varslavans replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Emre Can.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Jamal Musiala replaces Thomas Müller.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 7, Latvia 1. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 6, Latvia 1. Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Raimonds Krollis.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Günter.

