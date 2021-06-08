Shayne Lavery scored 47 goals in 77 matches in his two seasons with Linfield

Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery has signed for Blackpool from Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

Lavery scored 30 goals to help David Healy's side to a league and Irish Cup double last season and ends a two-year stay in Belfast..

Blackpool were promoted to the Championship after beating Lincoln City in May's League One play-off final.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Seasiders with the option of a third year.

Previously on the books of Everton, Lavery scored 47 goals in 77 games for Linfield and won the golden boot along with the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

"I'm very excited. Blackpool are a massive club and I'm glad to get the deal done. I feel like I've proven myself back home this season and I'm now looking to test myself at the next level," Lavery told Blackpool's website.

"I had mixed emotions last week lifting the league and cup with Linfield, knowing in the back of my head that I'd be moving on. I've loved my time there and I'm very grateful for everything they've done for me.

"I'm now joining a Blackpool team who have played well all season, and it was amazing to see them become one of the three teams promoted. I watched the play-off final myself, and I'm just excited to come and play for the Blackpool fans in the Championship now."