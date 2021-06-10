Last updated on .From the section Welsh

David Edwards made his final Wales appearances against Panama in November 2017

Ex-Wales, Wolves, Reading, Luton and Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Edwards has joined Cymru Premier side Bala Town.

Edwards, who scored three goals in 43 international appearances, was released by Shrewsbury at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 35-year-old has joined Bala ahead of their campaign in the new Europa Conference League.

He is the latest member of Wales' Euro 2016 to sign for a Cymru Premier club.

Jazz Richards recently signed a new deal with Haverfordwest County while David Cotterill was part of the Barry Town side which finished fifth last season.

Edwards was in his second spell with Shrewsbury, but said earlier in the season that he was contemplating retirement at the end of the campaign.

Bala boss Colin Caton said: "He's an unbelievable signing and an unbelievable capture for the club.

"I spoke to Dave on a couple of occasions while Charlie [Caton's son] was training with Shrewsbury, we had a couple of good chats but never thought he'd be interested in the Cymru Premier.

"He's been great with Charlie since he's been at Shrewsbury and asked him [Charlie] a couple of questions about the Cymru Premier before the end of the season and asked about Bala, he was sort of deciding then whether he was staying full-time or part-time.

"He was obviously interested in playing part-time so I sent him a message earlier after the season had finished to give him time to think about it."