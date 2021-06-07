Last updated on .From the section Newport

Darren Kelly played for Carlisle United and York City

Newport have appointed Darren Kelly as the club's first sporting director.

Kelly previously managed Oldham Athletic, FC Halifax Town, Hyde United and Scarborough Athletic.

The 41-year-old will work alongside manager Michael Flynn and club's directors "to develop a robust recruitment, development and retention strategy."

"I share the same values as the football club and that's important to me," he said.

"When I was a player, I was always hard-working, honest and gave everything that I could, and those principles are the same at the football club."

Manager Michael Flynn said he was looking forward to working with Kelly, who started his playing career with hometown club Derry City.

"I've already had some positive conversations with him ahead of the new season and I'm sure he will be a good asset to the football club," Flynn said.