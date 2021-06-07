Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Offrande Zanzala scored against Barrow for Carlisle last season

Barrow have signed striker Offrande Zanzala from Cumbrian League Two rivals Carlisle United on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old spent the latter half of the 2020-21 campaign with Carlisle, scoring five goals in 22 appearances.

Formerly of Accrington, where he scored 15 goals in 66 appearances, Zanzala had a short spell with Crewe last term.

The former Derby County trainee was offered a new deal with Carlisle at the end of the season however he has made the short move to Holker Street.

