Welsh football pre-season guide 2021

Jay Fulton was sent off in the play-off final with Swansea trailing Brentford 2-0

Last season saw Swansea City miss out on a Premier League berth after losing the play-off final against Brentford.

Can the Swans go one better this time around?

Cardiff City will also be looking for promotion under Mick McCarthy having looked rejuvenated by his arrival.

Newport County, like the Swans, must put Wembley heartache behind them as they look to earn a spot in League One, while surely the dream of a return to the Football League is closer than ever for Wrexham, now backed by Hollywood megastars.

Preparations are already underway for the new campaign, so here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh clubs.

Friday, 9 July

Undy Athletic v Newport County (Time TBC)

Saturday, 10 July

Bath City v Cardiff City (15:00 BST)

Saturday, 17 July

Cardiff City v Cambridge United (13:00 BST - Leckwith Stadium)

Swindon Town v Swansea City (15:00 BST)

Newport County v Blackpool (Time TBC)

Tuesday, 20 July

Forest Green Rovers v Cardiff City (19:00 BST)

Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City (19:00 BST)

Newport County v Chippenham Town (Time TBC)

Saturday, 24 July

Cardiff City v Exeter City (15:00 BST - Leckwith Stadium)

Bristol Rovers v Swansea City (15:00 BST)

Tuesday, 27 July

Newport County v Cinderford Town (Time TBC)

Wednesday, 28 July

Forest Green Rovers v Swansea City (19:00 BST)

Thursday, 29 July

Philadelphia Union v Wrexham (Time TBC)

Saturday, 31 July

Cardiff City v Newport County (13:00 BST)

*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change