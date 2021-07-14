Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old joins PSG after being named the player of the tournament as Italy won Euro 2020 on Sunday.

He saved two penalties as the Azzurri beat England in a shootout.

Donnarumma, who has signed a five-year deal at PSG, announced earlier this week he was leaving AC Milan after his contract expired.

"I am very happy to be part of this great club," he said.

"I feel ready to take on this new challenge, and continue to grow here.

"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters."

Donnarumma has 33 caps for Italy and has been their first-choice keeper under head coach Roberto Mancini.

He made 251 appearances for Milan in all competitions after earning his debut at the age of 16.

He played in all but one of the club's Serie A games in 2020-21, helping them finish second and securing a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

AC Milan have already signed a replacement for Donnarumma in France's Mike Maignan, who helped Lille beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season.

PSG, managed by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, were beaten by Manchester City in the semi-finals of last year's Champions League, having been runners-up to Bayern Munich the year before.

Donnarumma is PSG's third free transfer signing this summer, with Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, joining after leaving Liverpool and 35-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, moving after his Real Madrid contract ended.

PSG have also signed Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, 22, from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said they are "pleased to welcome" Donnarumma to the club and congratulated him on his Euro 2020 successes.

He added: "Gianluigi will receive a warm welcome from everyone at the club, including his team-mates, our staff and all the Parisian supporters."