Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has previously spent time on loan with Tranmere, Scunthorpe, Leeds and Wolves

Burton Albion have signed left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a two-year deal after he was released by Oldham.

The former Manchester United defender, 24, made 35 appearances for the League Two Latics this season.

Borthwick-Jackson played under Burton assistant manager Dino Maamria while he was in charge at Boundary Park.

"He has big potential, if we can get it right with him, and it's a very exciting signing for us," said Brewers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. external-link

