Ben Close scored one goal in 28 appearances for Portsmouth this season

Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Ben Close from fellow League One side Portsmouth on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old's deal at Pompey runs out at the end of June and he had been in negotiations over an extension before opting to join Rovers.

Close came through Portsmouth's academy to make 190 first-team appearances, having made his senior debut in 2014.

He becomes Richie Wellens' first signing since he took over as Doncaster manager on 17 May.

