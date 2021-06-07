Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Stephen Robinson guided Motherwell to Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup finals, but lost to Celtic in both

Morecambe have appointed former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson as manager to succeed Derek Adams, who left to join Bradford City.

Robinson, who took Motherwell to both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup finals, inherits a side promoted to League One in 2020-21.

The 46-year-old has also had a spell in charge at Oldham Athletic.

"I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process," said Robinson. external-link

"We are looking to build on last season's successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in League One.

"There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club's first season in League One.''

After a playing career which started at Tottenham and took in clubs such as Bournemouth, Preston and Luton, the former Northern Ireland midfielder worked alongside Michael O'Neill at national team level and with Ian Baraclough at the Well.

Although his spell at Oldham did not work out, amid financial pressures and a transfer embargo, Robinson returned to Motherwell initially as assistant to Mark McGhee before himself taking over at the helm.

In addition to the two finals, he kept the Steelmen in the Premiership and also posted a third-place finish in 2019-20 to make Europe before departing after a disappointing run the following season.

Shrimps joint chairman Rod Taylor said: "We had a number of quality applicants but we were especially impressed by Stephen's dynamism, his plans for the club and his contacts and we believe he will take the club forward.

"He has an excellent reputation and we are looking forward to working with him as we plan for an historic season.''