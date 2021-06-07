Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Chris Long scores for Motherwell in a 2020 Europa League tie against Glentoran

Crewe Alexandra have signed forward Chris Long from Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on a free transfer.

He has agreed a two-year deal and is Crewe's first signing since finishing 12th in League One in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old scored six goals in 35 appearances for Motherwell last season, having joined them from Blackpool in the summer of 2019.

"As soon as I heard of the interest I felt this was the right move for me," Long told the Crewe website. external-link

Long began his career as a trainee with Everton and has also played for Burnley and Fleetwood, as well as having loan spells with four other teams.

