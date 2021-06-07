Kenny building towards strong September

The Republic fell behind to Andorra on Thursday before winning 4-1

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has said he is building a team that supporters can identify with ahead of Tuesday's friendly in Hungary.

Kenny won his first match as Republic boss at the 12th attempt when his team beat Andorra 4-1 on Thursday.

The Republic have three World Cup qualifiers at the start of September and Kenny is determined to go into those in a strong position.

"I would've wanted to do better than I have overall, no doubt," he said.

"I wouldn't try to paint a different picture. I think there's a clear vision of the team we want to create. I want the team to have a clear identity.

"We have 13 players that made their senior international competitive debuts - that's quite a radical shift - and we are creating a stronger squad going forward for the three-game window, a team that the supporters can identify with.

"Overall, we are looking for a good performance in Hungary. We'll want to finish the week strongly and take that into the September window because we have nine points to play for - Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia - tough matches.

"We want to have a strong September and we want this week to help us to do that and give us the platform to do that."

Kenny took over from Mick McCarthy as Republic boss last April

Kenny knows that Hungary represent a much sterner test than his side faced last week, when they survived falling behind to a shock opener before coming back to win.

Hungary are preparing to take part in the Euro 2020 finals this month and Kenny reflected on how difficult it will be to watch the competition after the Republic lost on penalties in their Euro play-off semi-final against Slovakia last year.

"Listen, it's incredible to get to the European Championships. For a country like Ireland, it would have been amazing, there's no doubt about that," he continued.

"Our performance in Slovakia - we dominated that game for long periods and to lose on penalties was the cruellest of fates, but there's nothing we can do about it.

"We have to move on and look forward. Of course everyone is hurt to lose that game and not be a part of it, but there are lots of things we can learn - I can learn - from the Euros, watching the trends in international football.

"They are constantly changing. Of course we would much rather be part of that, I can't deny that, for sure."