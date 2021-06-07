Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Kieran O'Connor succeeded David Griffiths as FAW president in 2018

Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Kieran O'Connor says a UK and Republic of Ireland bid for the 2030 World Cup "makes eminent sense".

The formal World Cup bidding process begins in 2022, after an ongoing feasibility study is concluded.

O'Connor pointed towards this summer's delayed Euro 2020 competition to dismiss concerns about hosting the 2030 World Cup across five nations.

"We don't have the geographical spread that these Euros have," said O'Connor.

"You can fly from Cardiff to Dublin in under an hour, whereas we have a six hour journey ahead of us [to Baku, Azerbaijan].

"The feasibility study is ongoing, we've been promised lots of money for it and it makes eminent sense.

"There's also an argument to say it's due in the United Kingdom anyway, if we go for it we will be up against stiff competition, but I hope we have a crack at it."

In March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is the "right time" for the UK and Republic of Ireland to launch a joint bid.

A joint statement at the time from the five football associations said they were "delighted" to have the support of the UK Government.

Speaking on the BBC's Radio Wales Sport programme O'Connor said the FAW are in "regular dialogue" with the other football associations, and hoped the Prime Minister "keeps his word" over proposed funding for the tournament.