Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City's 14 consecutive Scottish titles is unlikely to ever be matched, says chief executive Laura Montgomery.

City defeated third-top Rangers on Sunday to edge out Celtic by three points and clinch the championship.

The two new full-time professional Old Firm sides created what Montgomery says was the "most competitive season ever" in the SWPL.

"I'm not being big headed saying this, but I don't think anyone will ever achieve that dominance," she said.

"That's something that will probably always go down in the history books. We want to remain as competitive as we can for as long as possible and always be a team that's challenging for titles."

City, who are not associated with any established men's clubs, lost players at the start of the season to both their city rivals, who have the backing of their Scottish Premiership set-ups.

They were hammered 5-0 at home by Rangers in December to relinquish their lead, but responded to the challenge after the league resumed following a four-month hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think this year, given the challenges we've faced, it's been a real one to savour," Montgomery told BBC Scotland.

"It's been really exciting and I think, for supporters, it has been difficult to call because it's been neck and neck."