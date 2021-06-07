James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay have signed new contracts with Dundee but have vowed to "get better" as they prepare for their top-flight return.

Dundee had a sticky start in the Scottish Championship before finishing second and beating Premiership side Kilmarnock in their play-off final.

The two former Dark Blues defenders have agreed new rolling contracts.

"There have been bumps in the road and we knew there would be but kept working and believing," manager McPake said.

"We know the players believed in the work and that showed over the play-offs. We need to continue to get better and become a sustained Premiership club.

"It's our job now to build a squad and we know we'll have to work even harder to progress in the top flight."

The 36-year-old McPake was promoted from his youth coach role in 2019, while Mackay, four years older, joined initially as first-team coach before being promoted last summer, with the manager praising his "great football brain".

Managing director John Nelms, whose side have spent two seasons in the second tier, said he was delighted that McPake had proved right their decision to promote the former centre-half based on the work he had done with their under-18s and reserve sides.