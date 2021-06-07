Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Claudia Walker scored for Birmingham in their 2-1 defeat to West Ham at home last season

West Ham are set to sign striker Claudia Walker when her contract at Women's Super League rivals Birmingham City comes to an end.

Walker, 24, joined the Blues on a two-year deal from Everton in June 2019 following a five-month loan spell.

She was Birmingham City's top scorer in 2020-21 with five goals in 21 WSL games.

West Ham finished ninth in the league table, one point and two places above Birmingham.

Walker has previously played for Liverpool and Everton in the WSL.