Jimmy Callacher has been a key player for Linfield since moving from Glentoran in 2014

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher has ended speculation about his future by agreeing a new one-year contract with the league and cup double winners.

Callacher had been linked with a number of other Irish Premiership clubs as Linfield moved to a full-time model for next season.

"I'm delighted that agreement has been reached with Jimmy Callacher," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"Jimmy is a very influential player on and off the pitch," he added.

"He is hugely popular with our supporters, played in virtually all of our games last season and made a major contribution to the club's league and cup successes.

"I know the news of him signing a contract extension will be well received by our supporters."

Callacher joined the Blues from Glentoran in early 2014 and has been a mainstay of the Windsor Park club's rearguard ever since, chipping in with significant goals as well as executing his defensive duties effectively.

Mark Haughey, Mark Stafford and Andrew Waterworth have all left Linfield for Glenavon after the south Belfast club revealed that they would revert to a full-time structure from the next campaign.