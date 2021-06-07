Euro 2020: Ben White called up as replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold in England squad

Last updated on .From the section England

Brighton defender Ben White
White was voted Brighton's player of the year this season

Brighton defender Ben White has been called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro 2020 squad.

The 23-year-old made his debut in last week's 1-0 friendly win over Austria, the game in which Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold injured his thigh.

Central defender White started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday's victory against Romania.

Gareth Southgate's squad face Croatia at Wembley Stadium in their Group D opener on Sunday.

The England manager took his time to decide which of his standby players would come in for Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, with Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse other options, both of whom started the Romania game.

Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins were also on the standby list.

White had never been involved in an England squad at any level before his recent call-up to the senior side.

He came through the Brighton academy and had loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough before spending a season on loan at Leeds, whom he helped win the 2019-20 Championship.

Although Leeds were keen to make his move permanent, Brighton did not want to sell and White has impressed for Graham Potter's Premier League side, making 39 league and cup appearances this season after signing a four-year deal last September.

For Southgate, there are still fitness concerns over Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Midfielder Henderson played the second half against Romania, missing a penalty as he returned from a near-four month lay-off following groin surgery in February.

Central defender Maguire is unlikely to be involved against Croatia having only just started running again after injuring his ankle last month.

Southgate was unable to call on the seven members of his squad who featured in the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City for the friendlies against Austria and Romania so will assess Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in the coming days.

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 10:26

    I'm sure I will echo many on here. The exclusion of Ward-Prowse is a joke.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah. It is a joke that so many people on here want him in the squad because he is great at taking set pieces

  • Comment posted by Ashleys Right Foot, today at 10:22

    Good decision as Maguire is obviously not fit
    James Ward Prowse should be in the squad as well
    Poor management taken injured players

    • Reply posted by Pabs, today at 10:32

      Pabs replied:
      But they're in "form" at least

  • Comment posted by beau888, today at 10:26

    Ward-Prowse plays out of his skin against Romania. clearly demonstrating his fantastic dead ball skills and yet he's not picked whilst the unfit, imagination free entity that is Jordan Henderson is in. Southgate won nothing of note as a player and nothing at all as a manager. He's only known for a missing a vital penalty for England. We have no chance in the Euro's.

    • Reply posted by Curtis, today at 10:32

      Curtis replied:
      That was an out-of-skin performance yesterday? Keep him at home then. Blimey. Bloke couldn't even run.

  • Comment posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 10:21

    Congratulations to Ben White.

    Sadly I'm getting that familiar feeling of watching a car crash in slow motion with every passing day England get closer to the start of this tournament.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 10:39

      TheMiller replied:
      Wish him the best - although kneeling seems to be more important than football at this euros...

  • Comment posted by charlessy, today at 10:39

    I’m not an England fan but have to say Ben White deserves that spot in the squad given his consistency and questions over Maguires fitness.

    England on paper have one of the best squads in the tournament but I don’t trust Southgate to get the best out of the them. He’s too risk averse with his tactics which will cause him problems.

    Henderson and Maguire shouldn’t have gone, both lack game fitness

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 12:24

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Consistency is fine, but he's a Brighton defender. Where did they finish in the league???

      At least GS didn't call up Dier though. That's the only positive from yet another blundering decision.

  • Comment posted by Supcon98, today at 10:23

    It makes sense given it's highly unlikely that Maguire will feature in the first 2 games. He is a much better option than Mings for me, Mings is a liability. I think Ward-Prowse can consider himself very unlucky not to have been included over Henderson, Saka, and Phillips....

    • Reply posted by Smile and be happy, today at 11:48

      Smile and be happy replied:
      Agree regarding Mings, he looked clumsy in the 2 games. However CB is well covered. Fullbacks are well covered. Where we do lack is a creative alternative or additional fire power up front.

      Of the options, Ward-Prowse and Watkins offered something different, but having lost a defender it was obvious Southgate would go with another. Shame, but now we support what we have and get behind the team.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 10:20

    Bit of a negative replacement. I didn't agree with taking 4 right backs in the first place. Ward-Prowse would have been a much more positive replacement. A right back isn't going to win a tournament!

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 10:27

    Ward-Prowse should be in the team , regardless of any replacement controversy .

    Gareth Southgate has not been brave enough to upset some regulars.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:30

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      His time will come. Everybody just calm down.

  • Comment posted by Leeding Light , today at 10:36

    Given that Maguire is still injured , why he is going is beyond me , Mings makes too many mistakes , also in the game yesterday , and neither Stones nor Coady inspire total confidence neither I'm not surprised Ben White is going , I think there is even an argument to put him in the starting 11 for the first game.

    • Reply posted by tommyc, today at 10:42

      tommyc replied:
      I'd play White. Going to lose goals anyway with that defence.

  • Comment posted by gsalisbury, today at 10:35

    Including 'Hendo', as GS so affectionally refers to him is a total joke! He hasnt played for god knows how long and isn't fully fit! I can understand HM's inclusion, but Henderson being is just silly. White and JWP should both be in the squad.

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 10:38

      trewo replied:
      "Hendo"- I think Southgate posts on here a lot!

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 10:25

    For me it tells you that maguire won’t be ready
    Could and should of taken ward prowse instead of Henderson he’s never going to be fit enough not played for way too long

    • Reply posted by DMT, today at 10:27

      DMT replied:
      Spot on . He knows he’s screwed up over Maguire, and basically wasted a place

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 10:35

    What on earth has James Ward-Prowse got to do. Unbelievable!!! The poor bloke ! Gutted for him, England and the fans!

    • Reply posted by Curtis, today at 10:39

      Curtis replied:
      He could learn to tackle, pass and actually run

  • Comment posted by Bungle73, today at 10:33

    Congrats to Ben White, fully deserved, although should of already been in the squad instead of Mings....Not sure Henderson should be in ahead of Ward-Prowse though.
    Teams appears to have been picked on reputation rather than form. No doubt the starting XI will have Henderson, Sterling, Rashford and probably Maguire (even if he isn't fully fit)....Grealish will miss out

  • Comment posted by Whats that smell, today at 10:20

    Selected above Ward-Prose? Looks like the Maguire injury is top of Southgates thinking

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If only Ward Prowse could play centre back as well

  • Comment posted by Cracker_t, today at 10:21

    What a joke. Ward-Prowse was robbed.

    • Reply posted by DrScoob, today at 10:34

      DrScoob replied:
      He's moves like a cart-horse, Kalvin Phillips is superior in every department except set pieces which is irrelevant given the talent in the first team.

  • Comment posted by No, today at 10:34

    Ben White is an excellent player and I am delighted he has been recognised.... However the problem is not with the player but with the manager's selection of the squad.

    Lingard and JWP must be rightly gutted when you see the squad.

    I suppose he could make things worse if he actually played Henderson and Sterling!!!

    • Reply posted by cameron, today at 11:11

      cameron replied:
      don't worry - they'll both be playing

  • Comment posted by Warrington Seymour, today at 11:38

    To take Ben White is the right decision, he looked composed, Mings worries me, What a absolute joke not to take Ward Prowse and drop Henderson, Henderson will not be fit and with Grealish drawing fouls every time he has the ball , Ward Prowse is one of the best dead ball specialists in Europe, what a so obvious error from Southgate, ( not the first and wont be the last, average manager at best)

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 11:57

      okokok replied:
      Can't agree more. England aren't blessed with creating chances in open play so dead ball free kicks will be important. I'm not a Southampton supporter but I've been impressed with JWP.

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 10:33

    Hope his social media use has been vetted.

    • Reply posted by magicdarkshadow2, today at 12:02

      magicdarkshadow2 replied:
      I laughed at this. But actually on a serious point, they should take a look. The press will be looking for anything controversial

  • Comment posted by justanotherguy, today at 10:25

    Well done to Ben white although im still shocked how Lingard and Ward Prowse are not in, i just hope we keep clean sheets

    • Reply posted by pragueimp, today at 10:55

      pragueimp replied:
      10 clean sheets in the last 13 games

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 10:20

    I am sure he will be a great addition to the squad, but I am dissapointed that James Ward-Prowse missed out, he would have been very handy !

