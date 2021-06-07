Euro 2020: Ben White called up as replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold in England squad
Last updated on .From the section England
Brighton defender Ben White has been called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro 2020 squad.
The 23-year-old made his debut in last week's 1-0 friendly win over Austria, the game in which Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold injured his thigh.
Central defender White started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday's victory against Romania.
Gareth Southgate's squad face Croatia at Wembley Stadium in their Group D opener on Sunday.
The England manager took his time to decide which of his standby players would come in for Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, with Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse other options, both of whom started the Romania game.
Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins were also on the standby list.
White had never been involved in an England squad at any level before his recent call-up to the senior side.
He came through the Brighton academy and had loan spells at Newport County and Peterborough before spending a season on loan at Leeds, whom he helped win the 2019-20 Championship.
Although Leeds were keen to make his move permanent, Brighton did not want to sell and White has impressed for Graham Potter's Premier League side, making 39 league and cup appearances this season after signing a four-year deal last September.
For Southgate, there are still fitness concerns over Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.
Midfielder Henderson played the second half against Romania, missing a penalty as he returned from a near-four month lay-off following groin surgery in February.
Central defender Maguire is unlikely to be involved against Croatia having only just started running again after injuring his ankle last month.
Southgate was unable to call on the seven members of his squad who featured in the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City for the friendlies against Austria and Romania so will assess Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in the coming days.
James Ward Prowse should be in the squad as well
Poor management taken injured players
Sadly I'm getting that familiar feeling of watching a car crash in slow motion with every passing day England get closer to the start of this tournament.
England on paper have one of the best squads in the tournament but I don’t trust Southgate to get the best out of the them. He’s too risk averse with his tactics which will cause him problems.
Henderson and Maguire shouldn’t have gone, both lack game fitness
Gareth Southgate has not been brave enough to upset some regulars.
Could and should of taken ward prowse instead of Henderson he’s never going to be fit enough not played for way too long
Teams appears to have been picked on reputation rather than form. No doubt the starting XI will have Henderson, Sterling, Rashford and probably Maguire (even if he isn't fully fit)....Grealish will miss out
Lingard and JWP must be rightly gutted when you see the squad.
I suppose he could make things worse if he actually played Henderson and Sterling!!!