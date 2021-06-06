Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Busquets played as Spain drew 0-0 in a friendly with Portugal in Madrid on Friday

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has tested positive for Covid-19, eight days before their Euro 2020 opener.

As a result of the Barcelona midfielder's test, Spain have had to pull out of their final warm-up game against Lithuania on Tuesday.

The rest of the squad tested negative but Busquets, 32, and his contacts will remain isolated.

The friendly with Lithuania will now be played by Spain's Under-21 squad, said the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

The RFEF is offering ticket refunds and discounted tickets to those who still wish to attend.

Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on 14 June, before playing Poland (19 June) and Slovakia (23 June).