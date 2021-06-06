Monday's back pages

Back page of the Daily Star on 7 June
The Daily Star leads on Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal in England's win over Romania
Main sport page of the Daily Telegraph on 7 June
The Telegraph reports on Henderson being "warned after penalty farce"
Back page of the Metro on 7 June
The Metro says how Jordan Henderson took a penalty off Dominic Calvert-Lewin - then missed it
Back page of the Daily Mirror on 7 June
The Mirror carries a clear message after England players were again booed while taking a knee
Back page of the Daily Mail on 7 June
The Mail goes as far as to say that Henderson was "slammed" by England boss Gareth Southgate
Back page of the Daily Express on 7 June
The Express choose "Spot the Brawl" for their headline
Main sport page of the Guardian on 7 June
Due to the booing, the Guardian describes England as "a nation divided"

