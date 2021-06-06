Last updated on .From the section Football

Denmark scored two headers from two corners against Bosnia

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite scored as Denmark beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final warm-up match before Euro 2020.

Braithwaite headed his ninth international goal in from close range after sloppy defending from a Christian Eriksen corner.

Fellow striker Andreas Cornelius scored with his first touch, heading in from another corner to complete the win.

The hosts were playing in front of 8,000 supporters in Brondby.

Denmark get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Finland on 12 June.

Belgium and Russia make up the other two teams in Group B, with Denmark playing all three of their games at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.