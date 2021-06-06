Match ends, Denmark 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite scored as Denmark beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final warm-up match before Euro 2020.
Braithwaite headed his ninth international goal in from close range after sloppy defending from a Christian Eriksen corner.
Fellow striker Andreas Cornelius scored with his first touch, heading in from another corner to complete the win.
The hosts were playing in front of 8,000 supporters in Brondby.
Denmark get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Finland on 12 June.
Belgium and Russia make up the other two teams in Group B, with Denmark playing all three of their games at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 4KjaerSubstituted forAndersenat 45'minutes
- 6Christensen
- 26Boilesen
- 10EriksenSubstituted forDelaneyat 59'minutes
- 18WassSubstituted forCorneliusat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 24Jensen
- 7SkovSubstituted forMaehleat 71'minutes
- 12DolbergSubstituted forWindat 45'minutes
- 9BraithwaiteBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersen
- 3Vestergaard
- 5Maehle
- 8Delaney
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Damsgaard
- 16Lössl
- 19Wind
- 20Poulsen
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rönnow
- 23Højbjerg
Bos-Herze
Formation 3-5-2
- 1VasiljSubstituted forPiricat 78'minutes
- 16Ahmedhodzic
- 3Hadzikadunic
- 6Sanicanin
- 20Gazibegovic
- 13DjokanovicSubstituted forNukicat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Hadziahmetovic
- 5DanilovicSubstituted forBesirovicat 61'minutes
- 2CivicSubstituted forCipeticat 62'minutes
- 14NalicSubstituted forPrevljakat 53'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11DemirovicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forZiljkicat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 4Todorovic
- 7Ziljkic
- 9Prevljak
- 10Menalo
- 12Sehic
- 15Cipetic
- 17Besirovic
- 19Jovicic
- 21Sadikovic
- 22Piric
- 23Nukic
- Referee:
- Petri Viljanen
- Attendance:
- 7,459
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Post update
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).
Post update
Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Branimir Cipetic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolai Boilesen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Booking
Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Denmark).
Post update
Branimir Cipetic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Almedin Ziljkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Almedin Ziljkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Amir Hadziahmetovic.
Post update
Offside, Denmark. Nicolai Boilesen tries a through ball, but Andreas Cornelius is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Smail Prevljak.
Post update
Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).