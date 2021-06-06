International Friendlies
DenmarkDenmark2Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0

Denmark 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Denmark beat Bosnia in Euros warm-up

Denmark celebrate
Denmark scored two headers from two corners against Bosnia

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite scored as Denmark beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final warm-up match before Euro 2020.

Braithwaite headed his ninth international goal in from close range after sloppy defending from a Christian Eriksen corner.

Fellow striker Andreas Cornelius scored with his first touch, heading in from another corner to complete the win.

The hosts were playing in front of 8,000 supporters in Brondby.

Denmark get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Finland on 12 June.

Belgium and Russia make up the other two teams in Group B, with Denmark playing all three of their games at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 4KjaerSubstituted forAndersenat 45'minutes
  • 6Christensen
  • 26Boilesen
  • 10EriksenSubstituted forDelaneyat 59'minutes
  • 18WassSubstituted forCorneliusat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 24Jensen
  • 7SkovSubstituted forMaehleat 71'minutes
  • 12DolbergSubstituted forWindat 45'minutes
  • 9BraithwaiteBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 5Maehle
  • 8Delaney
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 16Lössl
  • 19Wind
  • 20Poulsen
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rönnow
  • 23Højbjerg

Bos-Herze

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1VasiljSubstituted forPiricat 78'minutes
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 3Hadzikadunic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 20Gazibegovic
  • 13DjokanovicSubstituted forNukicat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Hadziahmetovic
  • 5DanilovicSubstituted forBesirovicat 61'minutes
  • 2CivicSubstituted forCipeticat 62'minutes
  • 14NalicSubstituted forPrevljakat 53'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11DemirovicBooked at 63minsSubstituted forZiljkicat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 4Todorovic
  • 7Ziljkic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 10Menalo
  • 12Sehic
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Besirovic
  • 19Jovicic
  • 21Sadikovic
  • 22Piric
  • 23Nukic
Referee:
Petri Viljanen
Attendance:
7,459

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).

  4. Post update

    Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Joakim Maehle (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Branimir Cipetic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  7. Booking

    Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Nicolai Boilesen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  10. Booking

    Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Denmark).

  12. Post update

    Branimir Cipetic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Almedin Ziljkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Almedin Ziljkic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Amir Hadziahmetovic.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Denmark. Nicolai Boilesen tries a through ball, but Andreas Cornelius is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ajdin Nukic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Smail Prevljak.

  19. Post update

    Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

