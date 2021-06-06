Match ends, Netherlands 3, Georgia 0.
Memphis Depay was on target again as the Netherlands concluded their preparations for Euro 2020 with a comfortable friendly win over Georgia.
Depay, who scored twice in a friendly draw with Scotland on Wednesday, slotted a penalty after a foul on the impressive Denzel Dumfries in the box.
Towering striker Wout Weghorst added a second with a neat finish from Depay's pass for his first international goal.
Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch followed up a saved Depay shot to head a third.
The Netherlands get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Ukraine on 13 June.
Ranked 16th in the Fifa world rankings, Frank de Boer's side are favourites to progress from Group C, which also contains Austria and North Macedonia.
Sunday's game was quite a leisurely affair at times and featured a lot of the players expected to start for the Netherlands in their tournament opener in Amsterdam.
This includes Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum - who is out of contract at Liverpool this summer - and forward Depay.
Depay could have had a second goal but saw his long-range drive tipped over by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria.
Former Fulham, Southampton and Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, now at Ajax, started his first international game since November 2016 at the age of 38.
Stekelenburg was included in the Euros squad in place of Jasper Cillessen who has tested positive for Covid-19. He made one smart save early on to deny Saba Lobzahanidze after the forward had broken clear of the Netherlands defence.
He was beaten late in the game, but Jambul Jighauri's effort from range came back off the crossbar.
The only notable absentee for the Netherlands was Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a groin injury in training on Saturday.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Stekelenburg
- 22Dumfries
- 25TimberSubstituted forBerghuisat 77'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 17BlindSubstituted forAkéat 45'minutes
- 5WijndalSubstituted forvan Aanholtat 73'minutes
- 15de Roon
- 8WijnaldumSubstituted forKlaassenat 66'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forGravenberchat 66'minutes
- 19WeghorstSubstituted forMalenat 66'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 2Veltman
- 4Aké
- 7Berghuis
- 9de Jong
- 11Promes
- 12van Aanholt
- 13Krul
- 14Klaassen
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 23Bizot
- 24Koopmeiners
Georgia
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Loria
- 3KhocholavaSubstituted forJigauriat 66'minutes
- 4KashiaBooked at 79mins
- 23Dvali
- 2KakabadzeBooked at 45mins
- 15AburjaniaSubstituted forDaushviliat 78'minutes
- 7GviliaSubstituted forKvekveskiriat 78'minutes
- 5Giorbelidze
- 11LobzhanidzeSubstituted forDavitashviliat 45'minutes
- 8ZivzivadzeSubstituted forMikautadzeat 66'minutes
- 9KiteishviliSubstituted forKukhianidzeat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Daushvili
- 10Okriashvili
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Chabradze
- 14Kukhianidze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 17Kupatadze
- 18Davitashvili
- 19Beridze
- 20Jigauri
- 21Azarovi
- 22Mikautadze
- Referee:
- Erik Lambrechts
- Attendance:
- 7,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
