International Friendlies
NetherlandsNetherlands3GeorgiaGeorgia0

Netherlands 3-0 Georgia: Memphis Depay shines as Dutch complete Euros prep with a win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Memphis Depay scores a penalty for the Netherlands
Depay is out on contract at Lyon this summer and has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Memphis Depay was on target again as the Netherlands concluded their preparations for Euro 2020 with a comfortable friendly win over Georgia.

Depay, who scored twice in a friendly draw with Scotland on Wednesday, slotted a penalty after a foul on the impressive Denzel Dumfries in the box.

Towering striker Wout Weghorst added a second with a neat finish from Depay's pass for his first international goal.

Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch followed up a saved Depay shot to head a third.

The Netherlands get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Ukraine on 13 June.

Ranked 16th in the Fifa world rankings, Frank de Boer's side are favourites to progress from Group C, which also contains Austria and North Macedonia.

Sunday's game was quite a leisurely affair at times and featured a lot of the players expected to start for the Netherlands in their tournament opener in Amsterdam.

This includes Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum - who is out of contract at Liverpool this summer - and forward Depay.

Depay could have had a second goal but saw his long-range drive tipped over by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Loria.

Former Fulham, Southampton and Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, now at Ajax, started his first international game since November 2016 at the age of 38.

Stekelenburg was included in the Euros squad in place of Jasper Cillessen who has tested positive for Covid-19. He made one smart save early on to deny Saba Lobzahanidze after the forward had broken clear of the Netherlands defence.

He was beaten late in the game, but Jambul Jighauri's effort from range came back off the crossbar.

The only notable absentee for the Netherlands was Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a groin injury in training on Saturday.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 22Dumfries
  • 25TimberSubstituted forBerghuisat 77'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 17BlindSubstituted forAkéat 45'minutes
  • 5WijndalSubstituted forvan Aanholtat 73'minutes
  • 15de Roon
  • 8WijnaldumSubstituted forKlaassenat 66'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forGravenberchat 66'minutes
  • 19WeghorstSubstituted forMalenat 66'minutes
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Veltman
  • 4Aké
  • 7Berghuis
  • 9de Jong
  • 11Promes
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Krul
  • 14Klaassen
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 23Bizot
  • 24Koopmeiners

Georgia

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Loria
  • 3KhocholavaSubstituted forJigauriat 66'minutes
  • 4KashiaBooked at 79mins
  • 23Dvali
  • 2KakabadzeBooked at 45mins
  • 15AburjaniaSubstituted forDaushviliat 78'minutes
  • 7GviliaSubstituted forKvekveskiriat 78'minutes
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 11LobzhanidzeSubstituted forDavitashviliat 45'minutes
  • 8ZivzivadzeSubstituted forMikautadzeat 66'minutes
  • 9KiteishviliSubstituted forKukhianidzeat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Daushvili
  • 10Okriashvili
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 13Chabradze
  • 14Kukhianidze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 18Davitashvili
  • 19Beridze
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Azarovi
  • 22Mikautadze
Referee:
Erik Lambrechts
Attendance:
7,500

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 3, Georgia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Georgia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Donyell Malen (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Sergo Kukhianidze replaces Otar Kiteishvili.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Georges Mikautadze.

  12. Post update

    Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Guram Giorbelidze.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  14. Post update

    Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  16. Post update

    Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Guram Kashia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Guram Kashia (Georgia).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Murtaz Daushvili replaces Giorgi Aburjania.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th June 2021

Top Stories