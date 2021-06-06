Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watch Glasgow City lift SWPL1 trophy for 14th season in row

Glasgow City won their 14th successive league title by beating Rangers to finish three points clear of Celtic.

City needed only a point to finish top of SWPL1 and goals by Hayley Lauder and Niamh Farrelly sealed a 2-0 win.

Celtic, who claim the second Champions League slot, were without seven players following a positive Covid-19 test but beat Motherwell 8-0.

Kate Nicolson, Sara Ewens, Anna Filbey twice, Chloe Craig, London Pollard, Kelly Clark and Lisa Robertson scored.

Rangers were hoping a win combined with a slip-up by Celtic would hand them second place, but they finish five points off Celtic and eight behind Glasgow City.

City have long been the dominant force in Scottish women's football but heavy investment by both Celtic and Rangers had led some to suggest their position was under threat this season.

However, they have seen off their professional rivals to clinch yet another title and qualify for the Champions League again.

Elsewhere in the division, Hibernian overtook Spartans into fourth place by beating Forfar Farmington 7-0. Amy Gallacher, Eilidh Adams, Ellis Notley, Siobhan Hunter, Carla Boyce, Rosie Livingstone and Kirsty Morrison were all on target.

Spartans were held 1-1 by bottom side Hearts, with both goals coming in stoppage time. Murron Cunningham put Hearts ahead but Rebecca Galbraith quickly levelled.

Niamh Farrelly headed in Glasgow City's second

'People keep writing us off' - reaction

Glasgow City manager Scott Booth on BBC Alba

"It feels amazing. I'm so proud. Today was a tough game, Rangers have come on so much and we knew it was going to be difficult, but the players were excellent.

"It's been so tough for them. To be in the middle of a pandemic and still be able to keep your quality and resolve high when you're hit with so many obstacles... they've done that as a group, worked hard together, and had a goal in mind with the title."

Glasgow City goalscorer Hayley Lauder on BBC Alba

"I'm just buzzing. We push each other every day from top to bottom. It's been such a long season and I'm delighted that we've came out on top. We're all winners, we've got that fire still.

"We were under pressure, people keep writing Glasgow City off, especially with Celtic and Rangers investing heavily but that's why we're a group of winners."