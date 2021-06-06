Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Lennon, Scotland, Patterson, McGregor
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have agreed terms with Ange Postecoglou and compensation with Yokohama F Marinos, clearing the way for the Scottish club to announce his appointment as manager in the next 72 hours. (Sun)
Postecoglou's former Australia team-mate Alan Davidson says "fools won't be suffered or idiots ignored" if the manager completes his expected move to Celtic. (Sunday Mail)
Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe turned down Celtic as he is willing to bide his time for the Southampton job to come available. (Football Insider)
Leicester City are set to sign Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard for £15m. (Sunday Times - subscription required)
Arsenal have turned their attention to Wolves' Ruben Neves after losing interest in Celtic's Edouard.(Sunday Times - subscription required)
Being on the losing side against Villarreal in the Europa League final is "a feeling I don't ever want to have again", says Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay as he gets ready for the European Championship. (Sunday Mail)
Former Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall backs Celtic's Callum McGregor to find his best form at the Euros. (Herald - subscription required)
Chelsea want to bring midfielder Billy Gilmour's 15-year-old brother, Kilmarnock youngster Harvey, to join him at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)
Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is expected to make his Scotland debut in Sunday's friendly against Luxembourg. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon believes his next managerial job will be outside Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Nnamdi Ofoborh says a hip injury restricted his game time during a recent loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers, with the midfielder moving to Rangers from Bournemouth this summer. (Sunday Mail)
Leeds United and Brighton have joined Rangers in the race to sign Sparta Rotterdam's Dutch midfielder Abdou Harroui, 23. (Football Insider)
Former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is in line to replace Scotsman Derek Adams as Morecambe manager after Adams departed for Bradford City. (Sun)
Dunfermline Athletic have agreed a takeover deal in principle with German investors. (Courier - subscription required)
Duncan Ferguson has turned down a job on Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff at Real Madrid because he wants to become Everton boss. (Sun)
West Ham are confident David Moyes will sign a new long-term contract after talks with the 58-year-old manager, who has been linked with a return to Everton. (Football Insider)