Celtic have agreed terms with Ange Postecoglou and compensation with Yokohama F Marinos, clearing the way for the Scottish club to announce his appointment as manager in the next 72 hours. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou's former Australia team-mate Alan Davidson says "fools won't be suffered or idiots ignored" if the manager completes his expected move to Celtic. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe turned down Celtic as he is willing to bide his time for the Southampton job to come available. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City are set to sign Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard for £15m. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have turned their attention to Wolves' Ruben Neves after losing interest in Celtic's Edouard.(Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Being on the losing side against Villarreal in the Europa League final is "a feeling I don't ever want to have again", says Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay as he gets ready for the European Championship. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall backs Celtic's Callum McGregor to find his best form at the Euros. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea want to bring midfielder Billy Gilmour's 15-year-old brother, Kilmarnock youngster Harvey, to join him at Stamford Bridge. (Sun) external-link

Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is expected to make his Scotland debut in Sunday's friendly against Luxembourg. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon believes his next managerial job will be outside Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Nnamdi Ofoborh says a hip injury restricted his game time during a recent loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers, with the midfielder moving to Rangers from Bournemouth this summer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Leeds United and Brighton have joined Rangers in the race to sign Sparta Rotterdam's Dutch midfielder Abdou Harroui, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is in line to replace Scotsman Derek Adams as Morecambe manager after Adams departed for Bradford City. (Sun) external-link

Dunfermline Athletic have agreed a takeover deal in principle with German investors. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Duncan Ferguson has turned down a job on Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff at Real Madrid because he wants to become Everton boss. (Sun) external-link