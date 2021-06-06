Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby is the record goalscorer for Chelsea women

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has been named the Professional Footballers' Association women's Players' Player of the Year for the second time.

The 27-year-old helped Chelsea to Women's Super League and League Cup titles this season as well as the final of the Champions League.

"To win this is really special," she said during the ceremony on Sunday.

Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, 20, won the PFA's Young Player of the Year award for the third time.

It is the first time anyone has won a PFA award three times in the same category.

Kirby last won the women's Players' Player of the Year award in 2018. Only Lucy Bronze has previously won the award twice.

She was nominated alongside team-mates Sam Kerr and Ann-Katrin Berger as well as Manchester City trio Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis.

"First and foremost, my team-mates are amazing and I would never have won any of the awards or trophies that I have without them," Kirby said. "But to win this is really special.

"I think what we've achieved has been incredible, so I'm really proud to be a part of this team.

"I've been playing like I love the game again - and like I enjoy it - and that's when you get the best out of me."

Hemp, who was also nominated for the main award, had previously won the young player prize in 2018 and 2020.

She said: "It feels pretty special to be picked amongst fellow professionals who I play against each week. It's one of the best accolades I can win - it's a real honour.

"I'm really proud of the team and hopefully, next season, we can win the league and push further in the Champions League because I'm here to win trophies."