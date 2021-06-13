Last updated on .From the section National League

Rhys Oates, who spent a season on loan at Stockport in 2013-14, also scored twice in the play-off eliminator against Bromley

Hartlepool will meet Torquay in the National League play-off final after Rhys Oates' long-range stunner sank Stockport.

The former Stockport striker sent a 20-yard effort into the bottom corner after 75 minutes after Pools pounced on Ash Palmer's heavy touch.

County created the better chances as Paddy Madden sliced an early shot wide.

Brad James made a smart save to deny John Rooney's snapshot and then denied Richie Bennett's last-minute header.

Hartlepool held on to end the 18-match unbeaten run of Stockport, who had pipped their opponents to third place in the regular season.

Dave Challinor's side will head to Bristol City's Ashton Gate for the final next Sunday, where they will meet the Seagulls after their semi-final win over Notts County on Saturday.

County started brightly and Madden missed a huge chance to reward their early pressure, but dragged his shot past the far post when picked out by Macauley Southam-Hales' cross.

Playing in searing midday heat, the early endeavour fizzled out as neither goalkeeper was tested before the break, but the hosts went close again soon after the break when another Southam-Hales' pull-back teed up Rooney.

Another opportunity went begging when Elliott Newby miskicked after Tom Walker's centre found him unmarked 10 yards out.

Stockport were punished for their profligacy when Oates was allowed time and space to pick his spot from 20 yards and add to his double in Hartlepool's play-off eliminator win over Bromley, while James' late save from Bennett added to the home fans' heartache.

One more win will mean a return to the EFL for the first time since 2015-16 for Hartlepool - who are competing in their first play-off since losing the League One final to Sheffield Wednesday in 2005.

Stockport, meanwhile, face another campaign trying to salvage their EFL status since relegation 10 years ago.

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor told BT Sport:

"To get through is a massive achievement. It's a case of one more step for us now.

"In the first half we were probably a bit too safe - I get that - and didn't get enough quality up to Rhys in the areas he likes.

"But in the second half we were a bit better and you had the feeling the longer it went on that one goal would decide it. Thankfully we got it.

"When Rhys got the chance he came up with the goal. He is a match-winner for us and hopefully he saves one more for next week.

"We know it will be tough but we have given ourselves an opportunity in a one-off game to get ourselves back in the Football League."