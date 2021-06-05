Last updated on .From the section Wales

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has made 60 appearances for Wales

Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Defender Ben Davies says Wales have "plenty to work on" after they were held to a goalless draw by Albania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.

A much-changed Wales side struggled in the first half and, despite improving after a half-time tactical change, were still well below par.

Wales' first Euro 2020 match is against Switzerland on Saturday, 12 June.

"Today [against Albania] highlights a few things where we need to do a lot better," said Davies.

"There are plenty of things to work on after that game. It was tough.

"We had a plan. It didn't go exactly the way we prepped for but we adapted to it, changed it up and we were a lot better second half.

"I'd much rather things go wrong in this game than in the tournament."

Wales' draw with Albania followed a 3-0 friendly defeat against France on Wednesday, when they had Neco Williams sent off after 25 minutes.

Interim manager Robert Page has stressed that friendly results do not matter and that their purpose is to ensure players are fit for Euro 2020.

Davies is an example of a player for whom these games have been useful, as he has only recently recovered from a calf injury which ruled him out for Tottenham at the end of their season.

The 28-year-old captained Wales against Albania and, having also appeared as a substitute against France, he says he will be fit to face Switzerland in Baku.

Euro 2020: Switzerland will be a class above - Wales boss Page

"It was nice to get the minutes under my belt," said Davies.

"I feel good and the squad seems to feel good and we're ready for next week.

"I feel as good as I could going into a big tournament. It's only a couple of games but I've trained hard and I'm feeling good."

Davies is one of eight players in Wales' squad who remain from their historic Euro 2016 campaign in which they defied expectations to reach the semi-finals.

Wales lost to Sweden and Ukraine and drew with Northern Ireland in their pre-tournament friendlies five years ago, so Davies knows from experience that disappointing friendly performances and results have no bearing on competitive matches.

"I don't think there's any panic," he added.

"They're friendly games for a reason, they're there to try things out, work on yourself more than results-based games.

"Today highlights a few things where we need to do a lot better. We'll work on it this week and be ready for the big games coming up."

Saturday's match against Albania was Wales' first in front of their fans since November 2019, with a crowd limited to 6,500 at Cardiff City Stadium creating a stirring atmosphere.

"It's been a very long time," said Davies.

"It was pretty special, especially when the anthem was going around the stadium at the start.

"It was an incredible feeling. Football's not been the same without fans."